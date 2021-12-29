Players should get this PvE god roll Cartesian Coordinate from Banshee in Destiny 2

The gunsmith vendor in Destiny 2, Banshee-44, can be found in the Tower now selling a PvE god roll, Cartesian Coordinate. It has a base Charge Time of 460, making it a rapid-fire framed Fusion Rifle suitable for PvP fights.

However, the weapon that Banshee brought today has the best possible perks in all five slots for PvE.

Season of the Lost has been the best time for Fusion Rifles to perform within the Destiny 2 sandbox. They can clear out smaller enemies and bosses quickly, making them a primary choice in high-tier activities.

The Cartesian Coordinate that Banshee-44 brought in has Accelerated Coils, Lead from Gold, Vorpal Weapons, and Charge Time masterwork. Guardians have until the next daily reset to pick up this weapon before Banshee's inventory gets rotated again.

Cartesian Coordinate god roll for PvE that Destiny 2 players need to pick up right now

Introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen, Cartesian Coordinate quickly earned fame inside PvP due to its ridiculous Charge Time. With perks such as Feeding Frenzy and High Impact Reserves, it used to shred opposing Guardians in the blink of an eye.

The Banshee-44 inventory at the Tower (Image via Bungie)

However, lesser Charge Time also means more burst damage to enemies inside PvE. This is effective for Destiny 2 players while attempting to solo Grasp of Avarice or defeating Unstoppable Champions.

The perks that Banshee-44 is selling with Cartesian Coordinate are:

Cleanshot IS for increased Range and Handling.

Accelerated Coils for a decrease in Charge Time.

Lead From Gold for ammo after picking up Heavy bricks.

Vorpal Weapon for an increase in damage to bosses.

In addition, Guardians will also get a Charge Time masterwork.

Why is this a god roll?

Accelerated Coils in Fusion Rifle is known to decrease the initial Impact Damage while increasing the Charge rate. However, this stat won't matter against bosses if one of the two perk slots has Vorpal Weapon in them.

The perk "Lead From Gold" will also allow Destiny 2 gamers to go all out in their heavy ammo. Guardians can equip "Heavy Ammo Finder" mods and still get ammunition for the Cartesian Coordinate. This will help everyone equip a powerful Heavy weapon, alongside damaging enemies with the Cartesian at the same time.

The PvE god roll Cartesian Coordinate (Image via Bungie)

The Charge Time masterwork alongside Accelerated Coils can decrease the base Charge in the weapon from 460 to 420. So with these perks, users are looking at sustained burst damage in quick succession.

