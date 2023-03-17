Bungie adds fireteam matchmaking and removes freelance mode from Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris 

The third TWAB of Destiny 2 Lightfall confirms several upcoming changes to the playlist activities, including the Iron Banner, Trials of Osiris, and more. Amidst the implementation of one of the most-awaited hotfixes for PvE, players will see new stuff in their gameplay while heading into high-tier content.

To summarize Bungie's TWAB on March 16, the company announced a change in matchmaking for Trials of Osiris alongside new weapons and armor. The Iron Banner will also be featured as a pinnacle activity from March 21, starting with the classic Control game mode.

Since Trials of Osiris have been pushed from week 4, everyone has less time to reach the pinnacle cap to have a power advantage against opposing Guardians.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris to have new weapons, matchmaking, and vendor upgrades this season

Trials of Osiris have always been the epitome of pinnacle PvP activity, allowing players to participate in 3v3 fights. However, most of the engagements in matches occurred between a solo player and a fireteam of three. To fix this issue, Bungie will be implementing a fireteam matchmaking system worldwide.

Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team Seeing some confusion around the Flawless pool in Trials. In a previous blog, we talked about a Trials Labs coming during S20. More info to come in the Crucible blog post soon. In the meantime, the Flawless pool remains as it has for the last few seasons. 🧵(1 of 2) Seeing some confusion around the Flawless pool in Trials. In a previous blog, we talked about a Trials Labs coming during S20. More info to come in the Crucible blog post soon. In the meantime, the Flawless pool remains as it has for the last few seasons. 🧵(1 of 2) https://t.co/Oz8ZDdjrdE

This was done after the company analyzed the ongoing competitive 3v3 game mode with the same system. Most of the developers seemed to be happy with the player distribution across both teams.

For this reason, Trials of Osiris will be getting the same treatment, as Bungie has also decided to remove the Freelance mode from the activity.

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack BREAKING: Bungie adds fireteam matchmaking to Trials of Osiris removes Freelance Mode.



“Fireteam Matchmaking is enabled in Trials, and as such, we’ve removed the Freelance node.” BREAKING: Bungie adds fireteam matchmaking to Trials of Osiris removes Freelance Mode. “Fireteam Matchmaking is enabled in Trials, and as such, we’ve removed the Freelance node.” https://t.co/oKyufay5r6

The official statement on TWAB is as follows:

Fireteam Matchmaking is enabled in Trials, and as such, we’ve removed the Freelance node. We've been analyzing 3v3 data in Competitive Division this season without Freelance in place, and we’re confident Fireteam Matchmaking provides a solid experience.

While this will very much increase the chances of solo players getting matched with identical fireteam numbers, there might still be two-player teams matching against each other. With the removal of the Freelance mode, Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris is left with only one lab mode, called Capture Zones.

Endless Vale on Nessus (Image via Destiny 2)

Starting March 17, two new weapons will also become available in the loot pool, including The Immortal Strand Legendary Submachine Gun and the returning Astral Horizon Kinetic Shotgun. Both these weapons will hold some great perks for PvP and PvE, as teased by Bungie in its TWAB.

Players must note that Saint-14's inventory underwent changes in terms of Engram management and focusing gears. Any gear that is not in the current pool can be focused on using a specific number of weapons and armor pieces.

The Immortal Submachine Gun (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, any engrams from previous seasons will not be usable in Saints' new inventory and need to be encrypted through Master Rahool.

Poll : 0 votes