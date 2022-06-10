All new upcoming weapons in Destiny 2 Season 17 Trials of Osiris: God rolls, drop rates, and more 

Destiny 2 is just a few hours away from hosting the first Trials of Osiris in Season 17. The 3v3 competitive PvP game mode will be back each weekend starting June 10, as Saint-14 will be giving away some new weapons by replacing the old ones. Players can expect the power advantage to be active during a Trials match, unlike the Iron Banner.

The Trials of Osiris have been on the receiving side of some controversies since it was implemented in Destiny 2. From matchmaking pools to balancing skills and loadouts, Bungie has been tweaking a lot to bring more to the competitive side of this game mode.

Bungie @Bungie



bungie.net/en/Explore/Det… This week at Bungie, we’re prepping to make Saint-14 proud once more with this Season’s return of Trials of Osiris, showing off some nifty new ways to put your fashion spin on some beloved Exotics, and a deeper dive into recent airborne accuracy changes. This week at Bungie, we’re prepping to make Saint-14 proud once more with this Season’s return of Trials of Osiris, showing off some nifty new ways to put your fashion spin on some beloved Exotics, and a deeper dive into recent airborne accuracy changes.bungie.net/en/Explore/Det…

However, since it is still the early days of the season, the introduction of new game modes also presents new weapons. The following article will break down additional details on two new upcoming weapons in Trials of Osiris. They are the Forgiveness Sidearm and Burden of Guilt Fusion Rifle.

Forgiveness and Burden of Guilt announced as new Trials of Osiris weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Players will look for replacements sooner or later after the vaulting of powerful weapons such as Shayura's Wrath and Igneous Hammer. Thankfully, Bungie will be bringing in two weapons, both of which will be available to focus on Saint-14's inventory.

Forgiveness Sidearm will be available to focus on Saint-14's inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

Players must form up streaks by playing Trials of Osiris matches and gather reputation boosts by winning them. Each rank-up grants players a Trials engram, which can be further used to collect any Trials of Osiris gear from Saint-14.

Additional details on the weapons

1) Forgiveness Legendary Sidearm

Forgiveness Legendary Sidearm in Trials of Osiris (Image via Destiny 2)

The Legendary Forgiveness Sidearm is the newest addition to the Trials loot pool in Season 17. It is an Aggressive Burst Framed weapon and deals Arc damage at 325 RPM. Being an Arc weapon makes it valuable, as Season 18 is scheduled to release a rework of the Arc subclass.

With the ongoing Barrier Champion mods being tied to Sidearms, players will need as many options as possible. The perks that can be found in the Forgiveness Sidearm are as follows:

First column: Demolitionist, Air Assault, Subsistence, Killing Wind, Well Rounded, and Moving Target.

Second column: Rapid Hit, Harmony, Multi kill-Clip, Vorpal Weapon, Fragile Focus, and Adrenaline Junkie.

Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie will have the best synergy in PvE, while players can go for Moving Target and Rapid Hit for PvP. Killing Wind instead of Moving Target can be a great pick as well.

2) Burden of Guilt Legendary Fusion Rifle

Burden of Guilt Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Burden of Guilt is an upcoming Kinetic Adaptive Framed Stasis Fusion Rifle, which fires with 660 Charge Time.

Being a Stasis weapon means having unique perks such as Chill Clip. However, the weapon does hold some deadly perks that could become meta like other Fusions in PvP.

The perks that can roll with the Burden of Guilt Fusion Rifle are as follows:

First column: Elemental Capacitor, Killing Wind, Perpetual Motion, Steady Hands, Stats for All, and Well Rounded.

Second column: Harmony, High Impact Reserves, Chill Clip, Swashbuckler, Vorpal Weapon, and Successful Warmup.

For PvP, players can go for perks such as Perpetual Motion and Successful Warmup, while having Stats for All and Chill Clip can be great for PvE.

The upcoming Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will also include armor sets for all three classes, a new Exotic Sparrow known as Falcon's Chase, and an unnamed Ghost shell.

DestinyTracker🌒 @destinytrack NEW Legendary armor for Trials of Osiris!



Arriving in Season 17! NEW Legendary armor for Trials of Osiris!Arriving in Season 17! https://t.co/wgncDV9FfY

Season 17 Trials of Osiris is scheduled to go live on June 10 at 10:00 AM Pacific.

