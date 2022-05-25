How to get the Nightmare Harvester artifact in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted 

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is upon everyone, where the Guardian boards the Leviathan. Typically, the seventeenth season introduces everyone to a new artifact known as Nightmare Harvester. This will further unlock several other modifications for everyone.

Each of these modifications will be useful against Champions and other enemies, granting players several new buffs introduced with Season 17. The following article breaks down the process of acquiring seasonal artifacts, allowing everyone to get started with the season.

Season of the Haunted artifact and how to acquire it in Destiny 2 right now (2022)

The latest artifact in Season 17, the Nightmare Harvester, is the latest addition to the Guardian’s inventory. Similar to the seasonal artifacts that came before, players will need to level it up and acquire blue mods for their weapons. To start things off, Guardians will have to complete the introductory mission in Season 17, Operation Midas.

Calus' remains inside the Leviathan on his throne (Image via Bungie)

After entering the game, every Guardian will be placed inside the newly haunted Leviathan ship. Following a series of waypoints and the Egregor mechanism from the Prestige mission, the game will ask players to enter Calus's throne to investigate. Upon facing multiple nightmares, they will need to evacuate from there.

The Crown of Sorrow vendor in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (Image via Bungie)

Upon completing the first step, everyone will be sent to the newly formed H.E.L.M in the Tower. From there, players will need to go to the room on the H.E.L.M and interact with the Crown of Sorrow. This is the new seasonal vendor for Season of the Haunted, where everyone will be able to claim bounties, armor, weapons, and focus engrams.

Picking up the Nightmare Harvester artifact for Season of the Haunted (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned before, the seasonal artifact consists of a new set of mods, that may very well change the meta for weapons in Season 17. All the mods in the Nightmare Harvester are as follows:

Barrier Sidearm

Overload Auto Rifle and Submachine Gun

Unstoppable Scout Rifle

Unstoppable Glaive

Anti Barrier Pulse Rifle

Shotgun Holster

Trace Rifle Ammo Finder

Nightmarish Opulence

Pulse Rifle Targeting

Sidearm Holster

Shotgun Dexterity

Trace Rifle Reserves

Unquenchable Thirst

Armor of the Dying Star

Sidearm Dexterity

Overload Trace Rifle

Revitalizing Blast

Withering Heat

Molten Overload

Glaive of Dreams

Classy Restoration

Radiant Orbs

Rays of Precision

Flame Harvesting

Solar Fulmination

One of the high energy mods in the Nightmare Harvester seasonal artifact (Image via Destiny 2)

Similar to previous high-energy seasonal mods, most of them consist of synergized Class Item modifications with the new Solar rework. The Classy Restoration mod provides healing to users upon activating Solar energy, while Radiant Orbs grants 27% increased damage by applying the Radiant buff.

Scout and Pulse Rifles might become meta in the upcoming Grandmaster Nightfall as well since both these weapons can be paired with Unstoppable and Anti Barrier modifications. Players can get all of these mods alongside extra power by leveling up the artifact. The best way to earn EXPs is through seasonal challenges.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul