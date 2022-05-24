Destiny 2 maintenance and downtime (May 24): Season of the Haunted, Solar 3.0, update 4.1.0, and more

Bungie has finally unveiled their new Destiny 2 season, Season of the Haunted. Players worldwide will look forward to the weekly reset, which will arrive following scheduled maintenance.

Since the upcoming reset will bring in an entirely different season along with the sandbox, Bungie will take more time than usual.

However, users at least have a name and theme for the season. The company has been secretive regarding its upcoming story, and it seems things are going to be taking place inside Leviathan.

Typically, weapons such as the Austringer and Beloved will be tied to the loot pool of what appears to be seasonal activity.

More info: Tomorrow (May 24) at 8 AM PDT (1500 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 4.1.0.Players will be removed from activities at 8:45 AM (1545 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Tomorrow (May 24) at 8 AM PDT (1500 UTC), Destiny 2 will undergo maintenance for Update 4.1.0. Players will be removed from activities at 8:45 AM (1545 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC). More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Bungie will take down its servers for maintenance on May 24 at around 8.45 am PST (1545 UTC) to ensure smooth sailing.

Destiny 2 maintenance and downtime in all major regions for Season of the Haunted (May 24)

Alongside the seasonal content and numerous other changes, Season 17 will bring the next addition to the Guardian's subclass. Solar elements will get a huge update, as several Aspects and Fragments will be added to amplify each ability significantly.

The latest trailer also brought forth a sneak peek into the abilities of each class, where Warlocks were seen snapping their enemies with huge bursts of flame. Hunters were also seen carrying a Scythe, which could be a new Glaive for all classes.

Weapons from the Menagerie will return to the game, as the company has teased the Beloved Sniper Rifle, MIDA Mini Tool SMG, Drang Sidearm, and Austringer Hand Cannon. Bungie will hold a hour-long maintenance right before the weekly reset to ensure all of this goes in safely.

Return of Menagerie weapons (Image via Destiny 2)

The server downtime for all regions are as follows:

India: 9:15 PM to 10:30 PM (May 24)

UK: 4:45 PM to 6:00 PM (May 24)

China: 11:45 PM (May 24) to 1:00 AM (May 25)

Australia: 1:45 AM to 3:00 AM (May 25)

Typically, gamers won't be able to access third-party applications and official websites, such as Destiny Item Manager, Companion App, and Bungie.net.

After a delayed announcement on the next season, Bungie certainly got the entire community excited for things to come. With the return of Leviathan and its weapons, players will certainly feel the air of Destiny 2 Year 1 alongside newly added horror elements.

Becoming the fire reaper (Image via Bungie)

The trailer also showcases the new upcoming Exotic Sidearm, known as Trespasser. Like previous seasons, Season of the Haunted will provide users with exclusive armor ornaments from the Season Pass.

