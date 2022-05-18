Destiny 2 Season 17: Everything we know a week before launch

Bungie have adapted their way of Destiny 2 storytelling by dividing each chapter into seasons. Each season plays out a particular arc within an expansion, which leads to the company releasing a new story, usually at the end of four seasons. For example, Beyond Light had Season of the Hunt, Chosen, Splicer, and Lost, all four of which had a different arc.

These arcs are later linked to one final expansion, The Witch Queen. Therefore, The Witch Queen is scheduled to have four seasons, with Risen being the starting point of the new saga. However, with one week to go until the next chapter, the Destiny 2 community has no clue what comes after.

While Bungie did reveal numerous changes to the sandbox, they are hyping up Season 17 by keeping it a secret until the final week.

Everything announced and unannounced by Bungie for Destiny 2 Season 17 (2022)

Confirmed additions

Iron Banner changes

The Iron Banner will probably go under the most significant change next season apart from the entire PvP sandbox. The PvP activity will become rarer, as players will get it twice per season. Values Forge Lord Saladin will return to Tower, only this time in a different location.

The vendor's reputation will change from exchanging tokens to focusing on Iron Engrams. Anyone can pick up their favored Iron Banner weapon by playing matches and completing bounties. Starting Season 17, all Iron Tokens from a player's inventory will vanish.

The activity will also host Rift instead of Control. This game mode requires players to fight for a spark and eventually dunk it in their opponent's spawn.

Subclass 3.0

While the element is still unknown, players can rest assured that Season 17 will have a reworked light subclass. Several leaks and rumors suggest the rework to be Solar, but nothing has been confirmed yet, as Games Director Kevin Yanes teased Arc 3.0 with the launch of Season of the Risen.

Bungie can finally reveal additional details on the subclass in the upcoming TWAB on May 19.

Leaks

While there haven't been any official statements from Bungie, there have been plenty of leaks from some reputed leakers in the community. Trespasser, an Arc Sidearm from Destiny 1, was mentioned in the Japanese version of a TWAB.

However, Community Manager Liana Ruppert has repeatedly claimed this to be misinformation, and there isn't a Japanese version of any TWABs.

The above tweet shows screenshots of the weapon in TWAB and texts, which were removed hours later by the company.

Flinch res and air accuracy

Players will be gaining flinch resistance with the amount of Resilience and Stability they have in their gear. Air accuracy will also be undergoing massive change since Hunters will be getting a -50% penalty on equipping StompEE Exotic armor inside PvP.

Separate weapons and armor will have separate airborne stats, which can be found here.

Ritual weapon

Chain of Command will be the name of the following ritual weapon in Season 17, which will be available via Vanguard, Gambit, or Crucible reputation rank. Bungie is also focusing more on Machine Guns, as they are buffing damage against regular combatants by 40% and bosses by 20%.

Everything we don't know

Name and theme

With six days remaining, players are still awaiting the title for next season, as it will also reveal the theme. After capturing Hive Guardians and Light Hoarders, Bungie is sure to keep the next chapter a secret from the community.

Dungeon

Season 17 is scheduled to host a new dungeon, which remains unannounced. While it might come during mid-season, the community will have to wait and see if the dungeon becomes a part of the expansion's story or a standalone.

