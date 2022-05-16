5 things to do before Destiny 2 Season 17 arrives (2022) 

With a little over a week remaining until Destiny 2 Season 17, many existing gears in the current loot pool will disappear. The Iron Banner will be available only twice from the start of Season 17 until its end, and one of the Light subclasses will be getting a rework.

With so many things in the book for Guardians, there is still a lot that needs to be done in the final seven days of Season of the Risen. The following article will break down everything players need to do before May 24. This includes all the gears that are going away and gears that might prove helpful with the subsequent rework.

Everything you can do to prepare for Destiny 2 Season 17 (2022)

1) Get all the weapons that are going away

In last month's biggest TWAB ever, Bungie announced many changes coming next season. Season 17 will see the arrival of the newest subclass rework from flinch to airborne effectiveness and several other exotic gears. However, similar to past events in Destiny 2, the company will be taking away a few things to replace them with new ones.

Several gears from playlist activities will be going away, starting with Vanguard Strikes, Iron Banner, and Trials of Osiris. Here's what will be going away with Season 17:

Iron Banner: Finite Impactor Hand Cannon and Occluded Finality Sniper Rifle.

Nightfall: Comedian Shotgun and Palindrome Hand Cannon.

Trials of Osiris: Shayura's Wrath Submachine Gun and The Messenger Pulse Rifle.

Players have until May 17 to farm the Iron Banner weapons. Palindrome will be in the loot pool for next week's Nightfall, granting everyone a chance to get the Void Adaptive Hand Cannon and its god roll.

2) Turn in Iron tokens

The Iron Banner will be getting a complete rework starting Season 17. The 6v6 PvP event will only be held twice, making it rare to farm for exclusive weapons and armor. Since Lord Saladin will also be undergoing a rework on the vendor's reputation, Iron tokens will no longer have their use in the game.

Players will earn gear by focusing on them under Saladin's reputation system using Iron Engrams. So the best course of action is to turn in all the Iron tokens you have right now and get any exclusive gear that might be going away.

3) Farm for Machine Guns

Bungie has pretty much confirmed next season's meta to be Machine Guns. This weapon type will deal 40% more damage to red bar enemies and 20% on bosses, making them ideal for add clearing and the high-tier DPS phase. With the subclass changes, any Arc or Solar elemental Machine Guns will have a significant impact inside PvE.

On the other hand, Season of the Risen will be going away alongside all of its available weapons. The Recurrent Impact Machine Gun is a great option to pick up before Season 16 comes to an end, mainly due to its PvE-friendly perks and high fire rate.

4) Clear your Vault

Vault management is one of the essential aspects of Destiny 2. If you don't have enough space, chances are you're going to be missing out on some god-roll weapons and high stat armor when they drop. Typically, Season 17 will bring in a lot of new weapons alongside Exotics.

Therefore, clear out any weapons that don't have suitable perks for either PvE or PvP and make way for newer gears next season.

5) Stock up on Neutral elements

Bungie will be taking away crafting materials such as Ruinous, Adroit, Mutable, Drowned, and Energetic elements. Therefore, neutral elements are the only currency anyone will need to craft weapons. These can only be gathered by leveling up and unlocking Deepsight weapons.

The cap for holding the number of Neutral elements will be increased from 8500 to 10000, and Masterwork will be granted to any weapon carrying two enhanced perks.

