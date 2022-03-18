Bungie reveals Destiny 2 Season of the Risen calendar for 2022

Season of the Risen is the latest entry in Destiny 2 alongside their Year 5 expansion, The Witch Queen. Players saw an immense change in everything from the void subclass to weapons crafting.

A recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie) put forth a roadmap that Bungie is planning for the rest of Season 15. The following article lists down everything that is coming in the next couple of months.

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen calendar for 2022

1) March

PsiOps Battleground (Image via Bungie)

After the Iron Banner and the Scarlet Keep for PsiOps Battlegrounds, players can expect a legendary version of the seasonal activity alongside challenges from Vow of the Disciple. Typically, both the Risen and the Disciple-Slayer seals are bound to have some objectives related to these challenges.

With Operation Elbrus concluding the week 4 reset, it does seem Bungie is planning for the next seasonal episode in May with the epilogue. On the other hand, after a few days of Vow of the Disciple without the contest modifiers, players now have a decent grasp on all encounters and callouts.

The upcoming weekly reset on March 22 will have the challenges of this raid up for grabs, starting with the Acquisition encounter.

2) April

Savathun's Throne World (Image via Destiny 2)

Starting April 5, players will get to play the Grandmaster variant of the Nightfall strikes. The recommended power level for everyone is supposed to be 1590, with heavy-hitting modifiers as usual.

On both weekends of April 1 and 8, Trials Labs will be held alongside Zone Capture and Freelance, respectively. The Vow of the Disciple Master Difficulty will go live on April 19, followed by another Zone Capture Trials Labs on April 22. Within this month, the Iron Banner will only make its appearance on April 12.

3) May

Guardian games 2021 (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen is all set to end with the Guardian games. This will be held from May 3 until May 24, where Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans will take part in various activities to be crowned the most superior class.

Between these events, there will be a "community voted map" inside Trials Labs and Freelance. The Iron Banner is also set to return on May 10.

Edited by Siddharth Satish