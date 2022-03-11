All upcoming weapons in Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris is all set to return this weekend with a set of new weapons in the pool. Abiding by the changes made in Season of the Lost, players will be able to collect specific weapons by leveling up the Saints' reputation rank.

Some weapons were rotated out, with Bungie bringing back the old Summoner while adding new gear to the mix. In a recent weekly blog post, TWAB (This Week at Bungie) discussed these additions in detail, alongside a few things from the Iron Banner.

Trials of Osiris is scheduled to go live on March 11 with the daily reset.

Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner scheduled to have changes in their weapons in Destiny 2

1) Weapons from Iron Banner

Razor's Edge upcoming new Sword from Iron Banner (Image via Destiny 2)

Before the start of The Witch Queen, Iron Banner gear such as the Multimach, Timeworn Spire, Steady Hands, and Guiding Sight got removed from the main loot pool. Players will get two new weapons after turning in their Tokens to Saladin.

The two weapons are Razor's Edge Legendary Sword and Frontier's Cry Legendary Hand Cannon. Bungie also mentioned some of the perks that will be combined with them, including:

Steady Hands, Compulsive Reloader, and Iron Reach for Frontier's Cry.

Wellspring, Unrelenting, and Chain Reaction for Razor's Edge.

In addition, there will only be a separate trait for the Iron Banner weapons. This trait, known as the "Skulking Wolf Trait," activates during a hunt with enhanced radar and removes it from enemies with a final blow. The Iron Banner is all set to return with the next weekly reset on March 15.

2) Trials of Osiris weapons

Aisha's Embrace (Image via Bungie)

All six weapons in the Destiny 2 Trials loot pool will have origin traits such as Alacrity and One Quiet Moment. Alacrity is the newest trait that will increase reload, stability, aim-assist, and range of the weapon when the wielder is running solo or is the last player standing.

However, the two new weapons will include the 600 RPM Summoner and the Scout Rifle known as Aisha's Embrace. Perks to look out for in these gears are as follows:

Triple Tap and Fourth Time's the Charm alongside Tunnel Vision and Multi kill Clip for Aisha's Embrace.

New perks such as Heating Up and Focused Fury for the old Summoner.

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will be live in the upcoming daily reset of March 11.

