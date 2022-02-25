Come to Pass in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: How to farm the assault rifle

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen was a highly anticipated expansion, and along with a new campaign, the game also introduced an entire list of new weapons and exotics.

There are indeed quite a few weapons in The Witch Queen that have a very unique design and perk, and some community members are just head-over-heels with some of the new offerings of the expansion.

One such weapon that has caught the eye of many Guardians is the Come to Pass rifle, as it has some incredibly fun mechanics built into its perk combinations. When it drops with a Deepsight Resonance ability, players will be able to earn its patterns and craft it whenever they want at the Enclave.

However, the weapon will require two essence extractions, hence it will need two Deepsight drops. Upon completion, it will be able to provide certain fun traits like Triple Tap, Dragonfly, Turnabout, and Golden Tricron.

This is precisely why the weapon is so sought after by players, but for Guardians to get their hands on two Resonance drops can be a bit tricky, and this will require a fair bit of grinding.

Farming the Come to Pass assault rifle in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

As mentioned, the Come to Pass rifle will require two essence extractions, which means that players will need to get their hands on two of them which have the Deepsight Resonance.

Guardians will be required to complete The Wellspring multiple times (which is one of the activities of Season of the Risen).

The weapon will not drop just by completing the quest, and Guardians will be required to beat a specific boss to get the weapon.

Golmag, Warden of the Spring will be the target for the weapon drop, and as the bosses are in constant rotation in The Wellspring, players are advised to hover their cursor over the quest icon in Savathun’s Throne World to see which boss is currently active.

However, to access The Wellspring, players will first need to complete The Witch Queen campaign and then pick up The Spring of Power quest from Fynch.

It’s important to note here that the weapon will have a much higher chance of dropping in The Wellspring if it is completed on Legendary difficulty.

