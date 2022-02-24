Every craftable Exotic in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

With Destiny 2’s newest expansion, The Witch Queen, comes new legendaries and more unique exotic weapons to find. More importantly, players are now given the ability to craft weapons using Resonant Alloy and crafting patterns.

As players take on the latest baddie in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, they will (hopefully) come across one of the 14 new exotics with at least half of them being exotic weapons.

Interestingly, four of these exotic weapons are actually craftable, marking the first time in the game’s history to do so. The article below will discuss every craftable exotic in the game.

Destiny 2: Every craftable exotic introduced in The Witch Queen expansion

Among the brand new exotic weapons, four can be crafted by the player, which are:

Osteo Striga : an SMG and pre-order bonus for The Witch Queen

: an SMG and pre-order bonus for The Witch Queen Edge of Action : a Glaive unique to the Titan class

: a Glaive unique to the Titan class Edge of Intent : a Glaive unique to the Warlock class

: a Glaive unique to the Warlock class Edge of Concurrence: a Glaive unique to the Hunter class

The three glaives along with the Osteo Striga SMG are the first craftable weapons in Destiny 2. The new exotic SMG poisons targets, while the glaives actually alter class abilities. The Edge of Action, for example, creates a miniature Titan Bubble. The Edge of Intent allows the Warlock to heal allies while the Edge of Concurrence shoots electric pulses.

Fortunately, crafting exotic weapons will not be as extensive as crafting legendary weapons. According to Bungie’s official blog post, crafting exotics is “more about fine-tuning something with a defined identity.” Considering exotic weapons have special properties to begin with, being able to drastically change how an exotic weapon operates defeats its purpose.

Instead, players will have the opportunity to make huge changes to their favorite legendaries, while the exotic weapons retain their special nature. However, this comes after unlocking The Relic and gaining the proper crafting patterns. These are essential weapon blueprints.

The same goes for the new craftable exotic weapons. Before players can start crafting them, they will need to obtain their respective crafting pattern in Destiny 2. After that, it is just a matter of collecting the necessary materials to craft them.

Edited by Atul S