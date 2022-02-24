How to increase power level fast in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

Bungie's newest Destiny 2 expansion, The Witch Queen, implemented an array of changes from gears to mechanics. One of the core aspects of this is the power level of each character. If you have just got into the expansion and see your power level to be 1350, don't be confused as that is the intended floor cap.

Bungie did this to balance out the experiences of both new and veteran players. With everyone starting fresh in 1350, each player's progress from there on out can be calculated by grinding normally or running a legendary campaign.

However, the following article will help you get through the power restriction threshold, whether you have completed the legendary campaign or not.

How to reach 1550 and 1560 quickly in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

1) No legendary campaign (slow)

Both levels of difficulty for The WItch Queen campaign (Image via Bungie)

If you're not in for contest modifiers and increased difficulties, then the classic difficulty is the way to go. While completing this doesn't get you juiced up with power levels, it is enough to hit that sweet spot of 1500 soft caps alongside numerous other activities.

Once you're 1500, look only for powerful and legendary gear. This includes all kinds of weapons and armor drops from vendors, Crucibles, and raids. Running the Vault of Glass once is a pretty good idea, as each encounter will grant you a random gear with +5 power.

Other sources of powerful weapons include bounties from vendors, playlist activities, exotic engrams, prime engrams, and quests. Start doing the pinnacles once you've reached somewhere between 1545 and 1550.

2) Legendary campaign (fast)

Legendary campaign starting screen (Image via Destiny 2)

If you have just completed The Witch Queen campaign on legendary and had the time of your life, go to Ikora and get the 1520 gears right now. These are random weapons and armor of blue rarity, given to you for infusing your main items with a soft cap.

To level up faster past this point, run the Vault of Glass raid like you would usually do, and get the +5 powerful gears for infusion. Once completed, start grinding the Survival playlist in the Crucible.

Survival grants two different rankings in Destiny 2 PvP, including Glory and Valor. Each fill-up of the ranking circle will grant you powerful gear, working for both the Survival and the Valor ranks. Keep grinding this until you reach 1545 or 1550.

In addition, you will also get a prime attunement buff every day at reset, granting you two prime engrams.

