Bungie finally increases vault space for players in Destiny 2 Season 17

While Bungie is yet to reveal more information regarding Destiny 2's Season 17, the developer is finally doing something regarding one of the longest complaints from the community. The vault space on the Tower will be increased from 500 to 600.

Just like any other RPG game, Destiny 2 relies heavily on inventory management. The game can also punish players for poor management, as some loot from an activity might be lost forever from their grasp.

With thousands of weapons and armor, it's not easy to keep some and lose some in the quest to save the galaxy.

The [REDACTED] Dungeon launching in Season 17 will go live NEXT Friday, May 27th at daily reset!



1 Legendary Armor Set Per Class

4 NEW Weapons

2 Legendary Reprised Weapons

1 Exotic Weapon

1 Exotic Catalyst

1 Exotic Accessory

The Season 17 of Destiny 2 is just a few days away, and players are still in the dark regarding next season's theme. Bungie is yet to reveal the Champion mods and subclass for next season and everyone is confused about the gears they should prioritize farming.

Destiny 2's vault space is finally set to be increased

Inventory management has always been a little weird for the player base of Destiny 2. With so many Legendary and Exotic weapons to choose from, different activities have been added in with the existing gear to pile up in the inventory, postmaster, and the vault.

Typically, there is a limit to how much a player's inventory and postmaster can hold items. The latter also gives up space for engrams, planetary, and enhancement materials. If these two run out of space, any valuable loot dropping from an activity will be lost forever. This is where the main vault comes in.

KackisHD @RickKackis



Or let us store sunset loot in our collection.



I don't want to delete my God Roll Blast Furnace,

because I can literally never get it again.



Currently, in Season 16, the vault has 500 spaces. Anyone can keep multiple copies of the same weapon, armor, and stack up any kind of material as long as they have space.

However, with the release of four different expansions and 16 different seasons, countless gear have come and gone, half of which are still resting in some vaults because of the value they hold.

Starting Season 17, Bungie will be increasing the maximum capacity of the vault to 600, granting players more options and freedom to farm gear and keep them for future use. Some weapons carry incredible potential with multiple perk combinations, thereby forcing players to stock up on multiple copies of the same weapon.

DestinyTracker🌐 @destinytrack In Season 17… VAULT SPACE will be increasing by 100 slots!



500 -> 600 In Season 17… VAULT SPACE will be increasing by 100 slots! 500 -> 600 https://t.co/cjAibCWS5B

Bungie added the following regarding the vault change in Season 17:

"While we know this doesn't enable players to save every single piece of loot in the game, the team was able to pull some strings and get a little more space for your vaults as they continue to investigate future solutions."

Destiny 2 Season 17 is scheduled to launch on May 24 following an official trailer. The full 'This Week At Bungie' (TWAB) can be read here.

