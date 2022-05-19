Destiny 2's Community Manager addresses Season 17 trailer and confirms additional info in the upcoming TWAB 

Destiny 2: Season of the Risen has five days left, and most of the community is done with whatever Bungie had in store for everyone. Content from expansion and seasons alike, players have been grinding for gears and EXPs for almost three months now, with the only exception being the new annual event, Guardian Games.

Many find it weird not to have any information regarding the new season whatsoever. Some are claiming it to be lousy marketing by Bungie, while others wonder whether everything's ready for deployment from the company's end or not. In the last weekly reset, the entire community was hoping to get some details on Season 17, but there was nothing.

However, in a recent tweet, Destiny 2's Community Manager dmg04 addressed the situation with the Season 17 trailer and confirmed additional details in the upcoming This Week At Bungie (TWAB) on May 19.

Additional information on Destiny 2 Season 17 to come in the upcoming TWAB

There is very little to work with when it comes to the name and the theme that Season 17 will be based on. Bungie has consistently named each season based on the theme it'll be based on or the seasonal artifact for that particular season. However, nothing is known regarding next season except for a few sandboxes, Iron Banner changes, new maps, and possibly Arc or Solar 3.0.

Since the community was slightly disappointed with the way they were left hanging in the last weekly reset of Season 16, Community Manager dmg04 had this to say:

dmg04 @A_dmg04 Pretty excited for what's to come. Short term, and long.



I've said it before, but moments of discovery are potent and important.



Talk to early, y'all might lose some steam. Talk too much, and we might deprive players of discovering things. Talk too late, some get impatient. Pretty excited for what's to come. Short term, and long.I've said it before, but moments of discovery are potent and important.Talk to early, y'all might lose some steam. Talk too much, and we might deprive players of discovering things. Talk too late, some get impatient.

Since players are already past the "too early" point with five days remaining, the "too late" portion might mean only one thing. Bungie could be preparing to release the trailer in the upcoming TWAB.

Sterling Archer @rickrossgrunt15 @PaulTassi @A_dmg04 Paul the heart is yellow. You know what else is yellow? The sun. Solar 3.0 confirmed @PaulTassi @A_dmg04 Paul the heart is yellow. You know what else is yellow? The sun. Solar 3.0 confirmed

Community Manager dmg04 went on to add:

"Finding balance is the key. To find balance, we sometimes need to experiment. The trailer will come in time but for now we're keeping things close to the chest. We've been talking through QOL changes and systematic updates for the last few weeks. Expect more of that in the TWAB."

So, the upcoming TWAB on May 19 is confirmed to have some details on the quality-of-life changes to Destiny 2 and "systematic" changes, which might include the subclass rework.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan