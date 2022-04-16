Bungie teases weapon changes for Destiny 2 Season 17

Weapons in Destiny 2 forge many paths for players in PvP and PvE. They hold together the main sandbox in the game, which later decides the Guardian's playstyle for months to come.

Whether in 2017 or 2022, firearms have come a long way in the game, be it numbers, types, or usage.

With the ongoing Destiny 2 season in its middle stages, Bungie is already gearing up for more content. The company has a knack for releasing announcements ahead of time, usually to excite players amid a long-running season.

However, one such announcement, of sorts, comes from Bungie's Senior Community Manager, dmg04. These changes will impact the game in a suitable form.

Bungie's Community Manager teases upcoming announcements on weapon sandbox for Destiny 2 Season 17

Bungie's weekly blog post, TWAB (This Week at Bungie), is one of many blogs written by the company to keep the community up to date with their content. From hotfixes to additional details on big releases, users don't seem to miss any official news about Destiny 2.

Similarly, Bungie's Senior Community Manager dmg04 uploaded something on Twitter regarding the upcoming TWAB on April 21. The forthcoming blog post is said to have a total of 5,592 words only for a single section, where the company focuses on the changes coming to the weapon sandbox in Season 17.

He later added the following:

Since Bungie did not reveal a lot of things, fans can only guess what they plan to do next season after the massive update last December. There have also been teasers of the new dungeon alongside a complete overhaul of the Arc subclass in Season 17.

Similar to Void 3.0, sandbox changes for weapons paired with new Arc skills for three different classes make for an interesting combo.

Destiny 2 Season 17 will also see the removal of many crafting materials from the enclave, making each weapon and its perks relatively easier to make. If Bungie decides to tweak the existing perks of firearms, gamers can easily opt for craftable weapons with their favored perks in them.

Many are hoping to see buffs in the exotic Glaives. Whatever the case may be, users can expect complete answers in TWAB on April 21, which the players are excited to witness.

