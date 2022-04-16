Xur is selling a god roll Dead Man's Tale in Destiny 2 right now (April 15) 

Xur's inventory is up for grabs yet again in Destiny 2, as Season of the Risen enters its eighth week. Typically, Guardians will be able to get exotic gear as well as legendary armor and weapons. He can be found in a few selected locations, such as EDZ, Nessus, and Tower.

With the Iron Banner being the center of attraction this week, Bungie is setting up the next weekly reset for the Master difficulty in Vow of the Disciple. However, unlike the power requirements for the Vault of Glass, the company has maintained a maximum requirement of 1580.

In regards to preparation, Xur inventory will help in many ways to get the upper hand. The following article lists down everything that the Agent of the Nine has brought for everyone.

Xur's inventory in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 8 (April 15)

With Xur no longer bugged since last week, Guardians are now more interested in the Agent of the Nine's inventory. With legendary and exotic armor pieces no longer having stats below 50, now is the best time to start gathering one's favored armor stats for Year 5 builds.

With the April 15 daily reset, Xur can now be located in the Tower. You can navigate from the Courtyard waypoint to the Hangar area. Just follow the stairs to your left and continue on the path until you see the main hangar area. Take another left from here until you hit the yellow stairs.

Xur's inventory for April 15 weekend (Image via Destiny 2)

Xur's exotic inventory this week includes The Queenbreaker Linear Fusion Rifle, Ophidia Spathe for Hunters, ACD/0 Feedback Fence for Titans, and Skull of Dire Ahamkara for Warlocks. Typically, the exotic inventory is not just for exotics, as it brings in a lot of legendary gear as well.

Among the weapons this week, the ones that are worth picking include the Friction Fire SMG from Season 13 alongside the Last Perdition Pulse Rifle and Truthteller Grenade Launcher.

The perks for the Truthteller can be really helpful in high-tier activities, as it comes with Blinding Grenades and Swashbuckler while being a Void weapon.

Truthteller legendary Grenade Launcher in Xur's inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

Among legendary armor, Warlocks can get the Wing Theorem Gauntlets and Wing Theorem Helmets, both for their spike in strength. The former piece has a total strength of 20, while the latter armor contains 21 in the same stat.

Both of these armor pieces are great picks for someone seeking a Celestial fire build in the Solar Warlock top tree.

Dead Man's Tale exotic Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

However, the star of this week's show comes in the form of an exotic weapon. It is the Dead Man's Tale that can be acquired on the second page of Xur's inventory. The perks he has brought in are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for increased Handling Speed and Stability.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range.

Vorpal weapon for increased damage to bosses and Guardians in super ability.

Vorpal Weapon is one of the go-to perks in Dead Man's Tale, as it holds the capability of three-shot supers inside the Crucible.

Players have until April 19 to claim these gears before the weekly reset takes place.

