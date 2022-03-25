5 best Warlock builds for Destiny 2 PvE 

Warlocks in Destiny 2 holds the most versatile playstyle out of all three classes. From sweeping floors from the sky to healing teammates while clearing adds, the Wizards of Destiny universe are masters of combining magic with modern weapons.

The following article breaks down five different Warlock builds you can try inside PvE. Combining the new Void subclass with a few mods can cook up a deadly combination, making numerous higher-tier activities easier.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 of the most deadly Warlock builds you can go for in Destiny 2 PvE

1) Ager's Scepter double turret

Osmiomancy Gloves exotic (Image via Destiny 2)

You will need Osmiomancy exotic gauntlets in Warlock and Ager's Scepter Stasis Trace Rifle for this build.

The Osmiomancy grants two grenade charges on coldsnaps, making the seekers travel further. However, we're using Osmiomancy not because of the coldsnaps but for the Bleakwatcher Aspect.

You can spawn two Stasis turrets simultaneously, all with the help of the newest exotic, Osmiomancy Gloves. Pair this Aspect with the Glacial Harvest to gain shards after freezing the target. Fragments required for this build are as follows:

Whisper of Conduction for the Stasis shards to track to your position.

Whisper of Torment to get back your grenade energy each time you take damage.

Whisper of Chains for damage resistance near frozen target or a friendly Stasis crystal.

Whisper of Rime for an additional overshield for survivability in high-tier content.

The most significant mod in this build is the "Elemental Shards." Stasis shards from the Glacial Harvest Aspect are counted as Wells. Add a Font of Might to increase your Ager's Scepter damage alongside Palmyra-B for more damage to bosses.

Other mods might include Font of Wisdom for increased Intellect and Well of Restoration for increased ability-regeneration.

2) Unlimited Axion Bolts

Axion Bolt grenade (Image via Destiny 2)

As you can tell from the build name, you will have maximum uptime on your Axion Bolt grenade. The main exotic you need to run is the Contraverse Hold, which will return a percentage of your grenade on hit. Axion Bolts produce 15-20% more energy than vortex, perfect for this build.

Mods such as "Grenade Kickstart" and "Ashes to Assets" will help with bonus grenades and super energy. Elemental Well mods such as Elemental Ordnance, Font of Might, and Well of Tenacity have incredible synergy after just picking up 1 Well.

Contraverse Hold exotic (Image via Destiny 2)

Fragments required for this build are as follows:

Echo of Expulsion for targets to explode.

Echo of Undermining for weakening targets with Void grenades.

Echo of Instability for volatile rounds with grenade kills.

You can add Elemental Time Dilation to extend the timer of your Well buffs. Also, try to keep the Devour up for as long as possible for grenade regeneration alongside Contraverse.

3) Starfire unlimited Solar grenades

Starfire Protocol chest piece (Image via Destiny 2)

The Starfire Protocol exotic chest piece is at the peak of exotic gears when dealing with solar ability damage. Each empowered hit grants players additional grenade energy and two initial charges for their Fusion grenades. This can be done using any weapon, preferably Anti-Champion gear.

In addition, each kill gained from Fusion grenades fully recharges your rift. So the primary process here is to do the following in order:

Throw two Fusion grenades at first.

Activate your Empowering rift.

Deal weapon hits while standing on the rift.

Repeat this process when you get back your grenade.

Mods that can be included are Elemental Ordnance to create Solar Wells with grenade kills and Well of Life to increase regeneration.

4) Infinite Chaos Reach

Chaos Reach middle tree super (Image via Destiny 2)

Chaos Reach is one of the most potent super abilities in the game. It can shut down an entire Champion mob in Grandmaster Nightfalls and omit good portions of health from raid bosses. With the right builds, you can get this ability almost all the time, which is helpful for clearing adds and shutting down Champions.

Power Preservation will play a vital role in generating orbs of light. It is a Stasis mod that can only be equipped with your helmet. The "Energy Converter" mod grants additional super energy each time a combatant gets damaged by a grenade.

More stacks mean more energy gains, up to 50%. Supercharged mods can help with this stack up to 5 times.

Mantle of Battle Harmony (Image via Destiny 2)

The exotic chest piece, Mantle of Battle Harmony, also grants super energy with elemental kills matching your subclass. In this case, an excellent choice for Arc weapons would be Trinity Ghoul, Riskrunner, or Thunderlord.

5) Poison and Ice Necromancer

Necrotic Grip (Image via Destiny 2)

To make this build work, you will need two exotics. The first is the Osteo Striga SMG, and the other is the Necrotic Grip gauntlet. These two gears have one of the best synergies in the game, with both dealing immense poison damage to a single enemy and adds.

Bleakwatcher grenades are needed for the Stasis part to freeze adds in place alongside Glacial Harvest for Stasis shards. With SMGs having Overload mods synergized with them, keeping Overload Champions in check with Osteo Striga won't be a problem.

Osteo Striga (Image via Destiny 2)

Fragments required for this build are as follows:

Whisper of Conduction for Stasis shards to track back to your location.

Whisper of Durance for longer slows on enemies.

Whisper of Chains for reduced incoming damage near frozen targets and Stasis crystals.

Whisper of Rending for increased kinetic damage to Stasis crystals and frozen targets.

The Whisper of Rending will amp up the damage done by Osteo Striga by 45%. The options for mods are as follows:

Kinetic Siphon for orbs of light with Kinetic weapon kills.

Elemental Charge to become Charged with Light after picking up a Well.

Elemental Shards to count the Stasis shards as Wells.

Firepower for grenade energy after using a grenade. This consumes a stack of Charged with Light.

Innervation mods are optional but can be a decent pick for grenade energy after picking up orbs of light.

