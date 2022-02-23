Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: How to get the Osteo Striga

Destiny 2’s highly anticipated expansion, The Witch Queen, has finally arrived, and fans are having a blast with some of the new content that Bungie just made available.

Along with the new campaign, the shooter has also received an extensive list of Exotic weapons and armor, with the Osteo Striga SMG being one of the most sought-after weapons in the game.

However, there is a fair bit of confusion amongst the Destiny community members about how they can get their hands on the weapon.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Osteo Striga, the new Exotic SMG, coming in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.



// 2.22.22 Unleash the swarm.Osteo Striga, the new Exotic SMG, coming in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. bung.ie/witchqueen // 2.22.22 Unleash the swarm.Osteo Striga, the new Exotic SMG, coming in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.bung.ie/witchqueen // 2.22.22 https://t.co/G6rjVwlBcK

While some believe that it’s a Deluxe Edition exclusive, other reports have suggested that it's one of the exotics that makes good use of the game’s new crafting mechanics.

Hopefully, today’s guide will bring some clarity to those players who are still wondering how they can get their hands on the “toxic burst” shooting Osteo Striga.

How to get the Osteo Striga in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Hallow Anon @AnonPig The Osteo Striga fires a unique shaped and similarly colored (to WoS) projectile, that "poisons" (like everyone's favorite WoS) enemies in a burst. (Like the exotic that was inspired by said WoS) The Osteo Striga fires a unique shaped and similarly colored (to WoS) projectile, that "poisons" (like everyone's favorite WoS) enemies in a burst. (Like the exotic that was inspired by said WoS) https://t.co/8AzrumvYvn

While there is no official statement from Bungie as to how one can acquire the weapon, community feedback on the campaign so far strongly suggests that for now, the weapon is indeed a Deluxe Edition exclusive.

Players who have preordered the Deluxe Edition of The Witch Queen will be able to immediately access the SMG by crafting it while in the Enclave right after finishing the new campaign on either Normal or Legendary.

All Deluxe Edition owners will need to do is to look for the Osteo Striga pattern, which will be craftable once the campaign is finished. They will require the following ingredients to craft it:

7 Resonant Alloy

15,000 Glimmer

2,375 Neutral Element

1 Ascendant Alloy

70 Ruinous Element

The ingredients can be easily picked up while completing the campaign. Hence, it’s not going to be all too difficult to craft. However, this is for Deluxe owners only, and players who have not bought the edition will apparently get to craft the weapon post-campaign only after the current season ends.

The Season of the Risen is set to end sometime in May, and speculation is strong that the Osteo Striga will be available for the rest of the player base next season. This was the same pattern Bungie followed with the No Time To Explain exotic Pulse Rifle during the beyond Light expansion.

Edited by Shaheen Banu