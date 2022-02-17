It is almost time for The Witch Queen to make her official appearance within the Destiny 2 gameplay. With just a few days remaining before Beyond Light bows out of the sandbox, Bungie will welcome one of the biggest expansions they have made to date. The stage is set for Lucent Brood to come and take to the front line.

To make the next expansion even more prominent, Bungie hasn't fallen short of any comical marketing to get outsiders in on the action. Of course, one of the most recent tactics is the launch trailer that has already reached 2 million views in 2 days.

However, the official Twitter account has had some weird activities over the last few hours. It seems the Hive queen hacked Bungie's account, claiming the throne to share some things.

TheNazgul @Witch_King1066 @DestinyTheGame I protect you mommy savathun , non shall hurt you @DestinyTheGame I protect you mommy savathun , non shall hurt you

Savathun has taken over the Destiny 2 official Twitter account, and the community doesn't take it lightly

Destiny 2's official Twitter account interacts with the community ahead of the big releases. Sometimes shaping up as Darkness or Caiatl, the social media account loves playing the role of important upcoming characters and interacting with the fans.

This time, Savathun herself seems to have learned how to use the social media platform using her tricks. As a first tweet, she uploaded the following text:

I am unburdened--hollow, filled only with potential. Weightless. Pure.

Savathûn, the Witch Queen @DestinyTheGame I am unburdened—hollow, filled only with potential. Weightless. Pure. I am unburdened—hollow, filled only with potential. Weightless. Pure.

This was followed by another Tweet saying:

The sister of shapes is ready for a new form.

While the reason for a celestial being like her taking on a platform like Twitter is still unknown, however, the "very kind" Destiny 2 community had some interesting replies to her "shape" comment.

Savathûn, the Witch Queen @DestinyTheGame @GabeTheNarwhal How funny that the Awoken Queen thought she could bind me. I was safe in my crystal cage, while she was out there. With you. @GabeTheNarwhal How funny that the Awoken Queen thought she could bind me. I was safe in my crystal cage, while she was out there. With you.

Some suggested her ultimate shape to be the Hive larva exotic Grenade Launcher, and some reckoned it is some other form of gear after her defeat. While The Witch Queen strongly believes in emerging victorious from the next fight, the community does hope for another Touch of Malice.

While many harsh words were waiting for the Queen of Lies, some took on an entirely different "approach" to her words.

TheNazgul @Witch_King1066 @DestinyTheGame I protect you mommy savathun , non shall hurt you @DestinyTheGame I protect you mommy savathun , non shall hurt you

Savathûn, the Witch Queen @DestinyTheGame This will be the mightiest of my works. A real lulu of a scheme. An undying design. This will be the mightiest of my works. A real lulu of a scheme. An undying design.

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi @DestinyTheGame Savathun no one in history has ever used the word lulu outside the context of lemons @DestinyTheGame Savathun no one in history has ever used the word lulu outside the context of lemons

Paul Tassi @PaulTassi @DestinyTheGame ratioed by the Witch Queen I shall not recover from this @DestinyTheGame ratioed by the Witch Queen I shall not recover from this

Savathûn, the Witch Queen @DestinyTheGame @PaulTassi Mm, it’s so good to stand and stretch. Run my fingers through the grass. You should give it a try! @PaulTassi Mm, it’s so good to stand and stretch. Run my fingers through the grass. You should give it a try!

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen will go live on February 22, 2022.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha