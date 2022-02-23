What is the Honeydew error code in Destiny 2?

It isn't rare for a live-service game like Destiny 2 to have issues that disrupt a player's experience.

A problematic error is one of the issues giving many players headaches. It is known as the Honeydew error because of the error code shown when it appears. It asks users to try and connect to the servers at a later time.

Per Bungie, the error appears if public access to an activity has been manually overridden by the developers. This could be due to the servers being down or when players are mid-activity.

Is there a workaround to the Honeydew error code in Destiny 2

The Honeydew error code section on Bungie's website (Image via Bungie)

Server issues during an activity, activities that are no longer available, or Bungie simply removing access to an activity because of problems it is facing are all reasons the Honeydew error code may appear.

If it occurs, the only way to fix it is to wait. Turning the router on and off, restarting the console or PC, or even uninstalling and installing the game again won't do the trick.

Brys @Endeva_ how to fix honeydew error for destiny 2.. how to fix honeydew error for destiny 2.. https://t.co/jt4YzoBMMv

The problem persists because of Bungie and Bungie alone. There is nothing gamers did that caused this to happen, and there is nothing they can do outside of the game to help resolve it.

Bungie is very good at informing users via their website or Twitter account whenever the error code appears. They may have taken an activity offline or shut the servers off for a scheduled maintenance.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We're aware of Destiny 2 players experiencing error codes including, but not limited to, WEASEL, HONEYDEW, CABBAGE, and CHERRY errors. Please standby for updates. We're aware of Destiny 2 players experiencing error codes including, but not limited to, WEASEL, HONEYDEW, CABBAGE, and CHERRY errors. Please standby for updates.

When that happens, they are pretty good at giving a timeframe for a resolution. Players should keep their attention on the @BungieHelp Twitter account for any updates regarding the Destiny 2 Honeydew error code.

The official website states that if this error code appears, but there has been no announcement made by @BungieHelp, gamers should create a thread in the #Help forum for further assistance.

Edited by Ravi Iyer