How to get the Destiny 2 Year in Review for 2021 via email

2021 has been quite eventful for the Destiny 2 community, including four seasons and many events to look back on. With numerous activities to participate in, there is no doubt how much players would love to get any rewards after a hard day of work.

After starting a new expansion in February this year, everyone wants to look back at their hard-earned achievements. Bungie thankfully announced a "Year in Review" feature for players, which collects all the data from the past year and arranges them for everyone to see. This is an email that is usually sent every year.

However, many players have reported not getting the email as scheduled. The following article will break down ways to receive the Year in Review for 2021 in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Year in Review and how to get it (2021)

The Year in Review will consist of several accomplishments throughout 2021, including enemy kills, time spent in the open world, and other activities. This further includes Destiny 2 Strikes, Crucibles, Gambits, and Raids.

The email will also showcase the Guardian's number of clears from the previous year in high-tier content. They are Empire Hunts, Deep Stone Crypt, Vault of Glass, and Grasp of Avarice. To receive it, players will need to head to Bungie's official website and log in using their Steam ID.

From there, under the Account Settings tab, an email needs to be saved within the Email and SMS option. To ensure the activation of Bungie's Year in Review, the following checkboxes need to be marked. Otherwise, there will be no emails from Bungie. The options are as follows:

I allow Bungie to email me about news and updates as well as tailored messages on social media. I allow Bungie to email me about Bungie.net and Destiny service mails.

The problem, however, arises when most players are not getting the promised email from Bungie even after registering the correct way. While this occurrence isn't new, some players have claimed that the Bungie email system breaks down every now and then.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We're currently investigating reports where players who signed up for certain email communications from Bungie aren't receiving them, including the Destiny 2 Year in Review. We're currently investigating reports where players who signed up for certain email communications from Bungie aren't receiving them, including the Destiny 2 Year in Review.

While the team is working on the issue, there is no ETA on the fix yet. Hopefully, players will get to see their hard work from last year before The Witch Queen arrives.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar