Destiny 2: Where is Xur today? Exotic and Legendary inventories (August 25 - August 29)

Xur, the mysterious vendor and an Agent of the Nine, visits the system every weekend in Destiny 2. He comes every Friday after the daily reset and leaves every Tuesday after the weekly reset. Guardians can purchase Exotic and Legendary gear for a specific price as long as he's here. More often than not, this vendor has some exciting pieces for sale.

Funnily enough, players will also come across Xur in Destiny 2 at his treasure hoard, waiting with his trusted Spectral Horse. This, however, isn't the weekly vendor. That said, here's what the Agent of the Nine has in store for the members of the Vanguard this week.

Destiny 2 Xur location today

Considering this is the first week in the Season of the Witch, Xur can be found waiting at the Tower Hangar in Destiny 2. To get to this place, you must land at the Tower and then take your left to where Saint-14 can be found feeding his pigeons.

Once you head into the clearing, go to the left corner of the room, and you'll notice a staircase at the back. All you need to do is climb this staircase and come across Xur on the second landing.

Destiny 2 Xur inventory (August 25 - August 29)

Xur has two specific inventories in Destiny 2. One includes all the Exotics that he has on sale for a week. The other is a Legendary inventory where he sells a class-specific armor set and weapons. The inventory listings for this week are as follows:

Exotics

Crimson - Exotic Hand Cannon

Graviton Forfeit - Hunter Exotic Helmet

Synthoceps - Titan Exotic Arms

Starfire Protocol - Warlock Exotic Helmet

Considering that the Exotic mission rotator is up and running, Xur won't sell the Dead Man's Tale anymore. He'll be selling just the Hawkmoon, which has pretty bad rolls this week, so it's best that you don't pick it up.

Legendaries

Armor

The Holdfast sets for Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans are back in Xur's inventory this week.

Considering this is the first week in Destiny 2 Season of the Witch, it's understandable why Xur has such high-stat armor on sale. If you lack a set for an appropriate build, it's best to pick it up as soon as possible.

Weapons

Xur has no good weapons on sale this week, barring the Tripwire Canary. This Lightweight frame bow can be helpful if you like using bows in activities. Besides that, there's nothing worth purchasing in his inventory this week.

That's it for Xur's inventory for this week. Remember that he'll be here until the next weekly reset, so don't forget to grab whatever you need from him as soon as possible. Because once he leaves, there's no guarantee that he'll come back with these items once again.