5 most useless Destiny 2 Exotic Armor pieces

Destiny 2 has a wide range of Exotic armor pieces for players to use in their builds. While there are a few Exotics effective in multiple scenarios, others are highly situational. Apart from these, some Exotics simply fail to deliver on all fronts. With better alternatives consistently available, players don't hesitate to avoid these selections.

While Bungie reformed a few Exotics with a much-needed rework in the Season of the Witch, others weren't so lucky. Having said that, here are five of the most useless Destiny 2 Exotic Armor pieces.

Gwisin Vest, Raiden Flux, and three other useless Destiny 2 Exotic Armor pieces

Most of the Destiny 2 Exotic Armor pieces mentioned in this list are highly situational, and even then, they tend to get overshadowed by better options. These Exotics need a massive rework to become relevant again.

1) Gwisin Vest

The Gwisin Vest is an Exotic for Hunters (Image via Bungie)

This Hunter Exotic dominated both PvP and PvE activities for a brief period. The intrinsic perk on this item was quite compatible with the Spectral Blades super. However, with the emergence of other supers that function better than the Spectral Blades, Gwisin Vest was quickly abandoned.

Moreover, a Void Hunter will either go for the Deadfall: Shadowshot or the Deadfall: Moebius Quiver super. Unlike the Spectral Blades, these debuff the enemy and even deal a considerable amount of damage.

2) Raiden Flux

The Raiden Flux was popular amongst Arc Hunters back in the day (Image via Bungie)

Back when the Arc Staff was the only Arc Hunter super in the game, the Raiden Flux was considered a good Destiny 2 Exotic Armor piece. Not only did this item boost the damage output of the super, it also increased the duration. However, following the implementation of Arc 3.0 rework, Hunters got a brand new super known as Gathering Storm.

It's currently one of the best DPS supers in the game and gets usually paired with Exotics like Star Eater Scales. Thanks to this modification, the Raiden Flux slowly vanished into obscurity.

3) Mantle of Battle Harmony

Mantle of Battle Harmony is one of the least favored Warlock Exotics (Image via Bungie)

The Mantle of Battle Harmony is the only Warlock Exotic to make it to the list. Upon eliminating an enemy with a weapon that matches your subclass type, you gain super energy. With a full reserve of this energy, you gain temporary bonus weapon damage on the weapons matching your subclass.

That said, this Destiny 2 Exotic Armor actually penalizes you for using the super. If you're playing as a Warlock and wish to try a build without the Starfire Protocol or the Cenotaph, opt for the Vesper of Radius. With the appropriate build, the Vesper is a wonderful Exotic.

4) Mk. 44 Stand Asides

The Mk.44 Stand Asides don't stack up against the Lion Rampant or even the Dunemarchers (Image via Bungie)

To get this Destiny 2 Exotic armor to proc, you must jump through a lot of hoops. Firstly, you will have to be sprinting at full health. Coupled with that, you must equip either Seismic Strike, Hammer Strike, or Shield Bash. Upon meeting these requirements, you will receive a small overshield, thanks to the intrinsic perk on this Exotic. Using the equipped melee ability will imbue you with some melee energy.

That said, the amount of effort required to activate this Exotic feels unreasonable when compared to the buffs gained in return. Secondly, you would fare better with the Heart of Inmost Light, Actium War Rig, or even the Armamentium.

5) Hallowfire Heart

The Hallowfire Heart Destiny 2 Exotic Armor piece (Image via Bungie)

This Exotic works exclusively with the Solar subclass. It creates a Sunspot if you get a kill with a Solar weapon. However, you must already be standing in a Sunspot to gain this buff. You will also receive a higher ability recharge rate upon gaining a full super. Coupled with that, this Exotic provides a small boost to the airborne effectiveness of your weapons.

If you prefer playing with a lot of Sunspots, the Loreley Splendor Helm is a better alternative. Fans of the support role should also give this Exotic a miss, as the Precious Scars is superior in every aspect. The latter provides a steady supply of healing around you, provided you secure a kill with a weapon matching your subclass.

This concludes the list of useless Destiny 2 Exotic Armor pieces so far. While these do seem weak when compared to superior alternatives, they can still be viable. Don't be afraid to experiment with the selections mentioned above and tinker with your playstyle.