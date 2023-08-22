New Light subclass supers and Aspects announced for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The start of Destiny 2's final expansion will bring in new super abilities and Aspects for all three classes. Players who will be purchasing The Final Shape expansion will gain access to the new powers presented alongside new locations, armor, and weapons. Bungie confirmed each of these abilities in their most recent showcased, meant for the expansion.

To summarize, Warlocks will get a new Solar super ability alongside an Aspect, Titans on their Void powers, and Hunters with Arc. Hence, instead of a brand-new subclass, it seems that the players will need to harness more powers of the Light, considering they will be inside the Traveler for a long time.

All new supers and Aspects for three Destiny 2 classes in The Final Shape

As mentioned, all three Destiny 2 core classes will gain powers of the Light in separate elements. The following is a list of all three upcoming super abilities in The Final Shape and their functionality:

Solar Warlock super: As mentioned by Bungie devs, it will be equivalent to Destiny 1's Radiant. Additionally, Warlocks can roam around with enhanced melee and Grenade abilities. It will also be the only first-person super aside from Gunslinger Hunter.

Void Titan super (Twilight Arsenal): Only ranged offensive super for Titans. Allows the user to launch three Void axes to enemy groups. Axes can clear out enemy groups with an additional Void explosion upon sticking to the group. Stuck Axes can also be picked later by the user or allies.

Arc Hunter super: Throws an Arc knife toward an enemy, allowing the user to teleport to the thrown location of the knife. Can be triggered multiple times upon activation.

The following list shows all the upcoming Aspects in Destiny 2 The Final Shape:

Warlock Solar Aspect: Summons a Solar Buddy that launches itself on an enemy as soon as it sees them.

Titan Void Aspect: Allows the user to hold down the Grenade button and form a shield. The shield can then store incoming damage and release it based on the amount of damage stored.

Hunter Arc Aspect: Casting a super or any ability can amplify allies in the vicinity.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is all set to be released on February 27, 2024.