Bungie to introduce new Strand Aspects in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Players in Destiny 2 were really disappointed with the way the storyline developed during the Lightfall campaign. One of the major highlights was supposed to be the Veil, an artifact that was directly linked to the Traveler. However, the entire narrative provided barely any information about the object.

This upset the player base to such an extent that the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion had a "mostly negative" rating on Steam. In response, Bungie published a recent This Week at Bungie (TWAB) blog post, where they acknowledged the issue and revealed plans to give players more insight into the true nature of the Veil in the Season of the Deep along with some new Strand Aspects.

Three new Strand Aspects are set to arrive in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep is the second season of the Lightfall expansion. As mentioned in TWAB, Bungie will introduce a new quest on Neomuna. Players will explore the Golden Age City throughout this quest and learn more about the Veil through Osiris's research and newly uncovered Ishtar Collective data.

Once they've completed this quest, they'll be rewarded with the following Aspects:

Titan: Flechette Storm

Flechette Storm Hunter: Threaded Specter

Threaded Specter Warlock: The Wanderer

While it's unclear what these Aspects do, they'll provide more diversity to the various Strand builds already dominating the PvP and PvE activities in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Moreover, players will also be rewarded with a brand-new Hand Cannon. Not much is known about this weapon either, but the developers have revealed the concept art for the weapon.

Truth be told, the Veil is a touchy subject concerning the storyline that's been showcased in the game. Bungie hyped up the Veil for a while now, starting with the Parasite mission during the Witch Queen expansion.

Players had hoped to receive more information about the Veil, including its capabilities and significance in Lightfall expansion. However, the developers did not provide this information and failed to explain the consequences if the Witness were to acquire the Veil.

The Witness, the Veil, and the Root of Nightmares

Hopefully, once this new quest is active, players will learn more about the true nature of this artifact and why it's so important. Regarding the Witness's true intentions, the Root of Nightmares raid scheduled to go live on March 10 should provide some more insight into that. This raid will take place on Witness's terraformed pyramid, so there should be much to discover in terms of lore, just like the Vow of the Disciple raid that went live during the Witch Queen expansion.

Not much is known about the mechanics of the Root of Nightmares raid. However, certain leaks have surfaced that shed some light on the raid-exclusive Exotic in Destiny 2. This leak also mentions the names of encounters in the raid, which has caused players to speculate that there is some form of time travel involved in the activity.

The upcoming raid in Destiny 2 has generated a lot of anticipation among players, especially since the contest mode will be enabled. It'll be fascinating to see which fire team comes out on top and wins the title of World First in Destiny 2.

Poll : 0 votes