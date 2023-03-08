Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares leak showcases possible raid Exotic

As expected, there's plenty of hype surrounding the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid. Although the campaign failed to deliver a proper story, players have been looking forward to this raid with the hope that it will help tie up some of the loose ends with respect to the storyline.

Just like every new raid, there's practically very little information about what the players are going to face in this activity. While there's enough evidence to confirm the identity of the main boss in this activity, there's no information about the mechanics whatsoever. In an ideal scenario, the same would have held true for the activity rewards, but there's a leak doing the rounds that hints at a weapon that could possibly be the Raid Exotic for Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Exotic weapon could be a Shotgun

The leak in question was spotted on Reddit and contained a lot of information pertaining to what the boss looks like and what the encounters are called. The leak further goes on to mention that the Exotic reward for the raid is a Shotgun. This weapon is fairly interesting as it has an elemental affinity to both Solar and Stasis. To make things even more interesting, it's believed to be a Kinetic weapon as well, making it the very first of its kind.

If the information that's revealed by these leaks is true, then Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares will be the second raid to feature an Exotic Shotgun as a raid reward. The Legend of Acrius was the first Exotic Shotgun to be featured as a raid reward, and could be obtained from the Leviathan raid.

With that said, given how unique this weapon is, it'll be truly interesting to see how it performs in combat. Unfortunately, nothing more is known about this weapon for now. However, the raid is almost here and will kick off in a little over two days, so players won't have to wait that long to see this weapon in action.

While it's believed that players will be rewarded with this weapon once they manage to complete the final encounter, it's currently unclear if the drop rate will be governed by the RNG mechanic or not.

If so, then players might have to complete a few runs before they can get their hands on this weapon and experience it firsthand. Given that the past few raids exclusive Exotics have been involved RNG, it shouldn't be a surprise if this weapon receives a similar treatment.

Who is the final boss in the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid?

Speaking of the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid, Nezarec is believed to be the final boss. There have been subtle references to this starting all the way from the Season of Plunder. Furthermore, some lore enthusiasts would like to believe that his involvement in the storyline was introduced back during the Shadowkeep expansion itself.

Surprisingly enough, very little is known about Nezarec at this point. If he's indeed the final boss of the raid, information pertaining to him should be available as players progress through the Root of Nightmares raid, starting on March 10.

