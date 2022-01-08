How to get the Legend of Acrius catalyst in Destiny 2 

Legend of Acrius in Destiny 2 is one of the oldest exotics in the game. It is a powerful shotgun that Guardians could pick up via the "On the Comms" and "Destroyer of Worlds" quest. However, with the arrival of Beyond Light expansion, Guardians can purchase it from the Exotic Archive located within the Tower.

Aside from Tractor Cannon, it is the second shotgun in the game that sits in the power slot of the inventory. Like other Destiny 2 exotics, Legend of Acrius also comes with a catalyst that brings out the weapon's true nature in endgame activities.

CG @carolinagamer99 1 phasing Insurrection Prime with Legend of Acrius 1 phasing Insurrection Prime with Legend of Acrius https://t.co/MHP9D5cX2T

While Fusion Rifles dominate the current season due to the "Particle Deconstruction" mod, there is no doubt that other Heavy weapons will become active once Witch Queen arrives.

How and where to get the Legend of Acrius and its catalyst in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players can get the Legend of Acrius Shotgun by accessing the Exotic Archive on the Tower. The weapon requires everyone to spend 150,000 Glimmers, 1 Exotic Cipher, 240 Spoils of Conquest, and 2 Ascendant Shards. Unlike other exotics, players need to go the extra mile and farm spoils from raid encounters.

Encounters such as Templar from Vault of Glass, Taniks from Deep Stone Crypt, or Riven from Last Wish are some of the shorter activities in Destiny 2 for fast Spoils farm.

Legend of Acrius exotic Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2)

Once picked up, Guardians will need the catalyst of the weapon to unlock its full potential. While the steps are far more straightforward than Destiny 2 Year 1, the drop rate is questionable.

Instead of the vaulted Leviathan Prestige, players can get the catalyst by running Nightfall Ordeal strikes from the Vanguard section.

Since there is no confirmation on the exact drop rate of the catalyst, the Master difficulty has been recorded to have the highest percentage of drops inside Nightfall.

Gladd @Gladd With the new Legend of Acrius shotgun buff, it can one phase Insurrection Prime. Actually pretty impressive considering the whole "tether" and "phase synergy" mechanic of the fight. With the new Legend of Acrius shotgun buff, it can one phase Insurrection Prime. Actually pretty impressive considering the whole "tether" and "phase synergy" mechanic of the fight. https://t.co/GrEqo5BUal

After applying the catalyst, Destiny 2 players will get the perk "Deeper Pockets" within the weapon. More ammo is always essential for sustained boss DPS, although the catalyst doesn't do much for the damage or the weapon's range.

Destiny 2 players will need to kill 500 enemies to masterwork the catalyst in Legend of Acrius.

