Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Raid details: Release date, time, power requirement, and more

Destiny 2's Root of Nightmares Raid from the Lightfall expansion is just a week away from going live. Bungie recently shared some important details with the game's fans, including the recommended power level that players should be at. Since this Raid is tied to a new expansion, one can expect a completely different series of mechanics.
Root of Nightmares will also become one of the primary sources of pinnacle gear until a revised Raid returns later this year. While there haven't been any official reveals regarding the upcoming encounters and mechanics for obvious reasons, this article lists everything else players should know before heading in.
Everything players need to know about Destiny 2 Root of Nightmare Raid in Lightfall (2023)
1) Release date and time
Root of Nightmares will be released on the second Friday of the month, which is on March 10, 2023. The release time will be the usual Destiny 2 daily reset at 9:00 am PST.
Starting today, players have a week to prepare their characters and set the power level as recommended. The release times for all major regions are as follows:
- India: 10:30 pm (March 10)
- China: 1:00 am (March 11)
- UK: 6:00 pm (March 10)
- Australia: 3:00 am (March 11)
- Brazil: 2:00 pm (March 10)
The race to the World's First completion will start as soon as the reset drops on the aforementioned times. Players can expect additional missions after the World's First title gets announced on the same date.
2) Power requirement
Bungie has revealed that all encounters in Root of Nightmares will feature a power cap of 1780. Hence, anyone that has finished the Legendary campaign alongside a list of basic Powerful objectives should be ready to run on Day 1.
Anything with power above this requirement will be capped to the recommended level, which is 1780 (20 power below the enemy's level).
Destiny 2 contest modes are known for being one of the toughest modifiers in the game, increasing the overall health cap and incoming damage from all enemies. Players can expect all encounters to be of the same level, with further increased power requirements in the final boss encounter.
3) How to level up fast
The fastest way to get close to the recommended power level is by completing the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign at Legend Difficulty. Nimbus will provide blue gears worth 1770 power levels, which can then be infused.
All that remains are 10 extra power levels, which can be gathered from any of the following sources:
- Vendor bonuses on Tower
- Competitive PvP
- 3 Nightfall completions
- Vendor rank-up rewards
- Terminal Overload in Lightfall
- Season of Defiance activity
- Hawthorne clan rewards
- Featured Raid and Dungeon of the week
- Prime engrams
The power bonus from seasonal artifacts will also count toward the cap. This means anyone can reach the 1780 mark by having a lower gear cap alongside the required power bonus.
4) Leaks
While Bungie remains tight-lipped when it comes to the Raid's content, there have been numerous leaks and datamines about the gears from reputed sources. Since Lightfall's story introduced Nezarec through the Hypernet Current Strike, the chances of him being a Raid boss are highly likely.
Other leaks include a possible Exotic weapon, additional Legendary weapons, and armor for all three classes.