Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid details: Release date, time, leaks, and more 

Destiny 2's new expansion next month is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases from Bungie in recent years.

While Beyond Light had a new subclass in The Witch Queen along with a weapon crafting system, Lightfall can be expected to make major gameplay changes and additions. There will also be a Raid to be excited about.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn NEW: Players will be able to set up to 10 loadouts per character in Lightfall | #Destiny2 NEW: Players will be able to set up to 10 loadouts per character in Lightfall | #Destiny2

Not much is known about the endgame activity for Year 6, as Bungie likes to keep things secretive for day 1 WF (world's first) races. However, in their recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie), the company shared the release date and time of the unnamed Raid from Lightfall.

This Destiny 2 article lists everything you need to know regarding the upcoming Raid.

Disclaimer: Parts of this article are based on Destiny 2 leaks, and the final release of the game may not be the same. Readers should take the leaks in this article with a grain of salt. Everything mentioned below should also be considered major spoilers.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid and everything you need to know (2023)

1) Release date and time

With less than two months remaining for the Lightfall release, Bungie decided to let players know about the release date of the upcoming Raid.

On March 10, 2023, the second Friday of the month, the company will release the new Raid with the weekly reset at 9:00 am PDT.

Upon release, this unnamed activity will become the new pinnacle Raid in place of King's Fall. The release times of the Raid in all major regions are as follows:

India: 10:30 pm (March 10).

10:30 pm (March 10). China: 1:00 am (March 11).

1:00 am (March 11). UK: 6:00 pm (March 10).

6:00 pm (March 10). Australia: 3:00 am (March 11).

3:00 am (March 11). Brazil: 2:00 pm (March 10).

While there has been no other official information about the Raid, the community has always been a step ahead in terms of leaks.

2) Leaks

Four months ago, Destiny 2's subreddit saw a post that claimed to contain a leaked image of a Lightfall Raid boss room. While it isn't clear whether the boss in question is supposed to be from an initial encounter or a final, the arena itself has caught the attention of those who have taken a look at the image.

Given below is a post on the subreddit, which seems to have a Pastebin link attached to it. Interested players can click on the link, which will take them to the image.

From the looks of it, the leaked boss room seems to have a new enemy type called "Tormentor" in the middle of the room. While this is considered an early concept model, there is still something to take away from it.

Tormentor, as shown in the Lightfall trailer (Image via Destiny 2)

Players have little to no idea about the upcoming Neomuna, aside from the teased neon theme from Bungie regarding Lightfall. From what can be gathered, the metropolis' open world is brimming with lights. The concept art also gives off a similar vibe, and many theories come to mind based on Bungie's past works.

However, as mentioned earlier, since the image is considered to be concept art, players should take everything with a grain of salt. The entire room can very well be changed at launch.

As per further leaks about the upcoming Raid, the activity will be based on 60s psychedelia, where the main mechanic will involve players going back in time to stop a collapse.

Additional details regarding this specific leak can be found via this pastebin link.

Poll : 0 votes