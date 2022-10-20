Destiny 2 Master King's Fall Oryx challenge guide: Hands Off

Destiny 2 King's Fall returns this week with a final challenge for the Kingslayer seal. Within the final Oryx encounter, players will have to complete an additional challenge in both Standard and Master Difficulty with the help of allies. Typically, two chests will spawn after the completion of a successful challenge.

Completing a challenge in a Raid encounter is necessary for an extra Pinnacle reward per character, alongside the Kingslayer seal. However, players can choose to completely ignore this if they only want to finish the Raid itself. The following article will guide you through the final challenge in the King's Fall Raid, Hands Off.

Disclaimer: This guide only includes the challenge and assumes that you already have basic knowledge of the normal Oryx encounter in King's Fall. For a complete guide, you can click here.

Destiny 2 Hands Off challenge guide and how to complete it in King's Fall (2022)

1) Overview of the Destiny 2 challenge

The challenge is called "Hands Off", where a single player cannot kill an Ogre and Light Eater Knight in the same spawn twice. The challenge will fail upon killing either one of these enemies near the same plate more than once. At Master Difficulty, the Knights on the plates will be replaced by Overload Hobgoblins.

Ogre spawning (Image via Destiny 2)

The Light Eater Knights, on the other hand, will be protected by Arc elemental shields. Since this challenge requires the participation of almost all fireteam members, something that can take care of Arc shields is recommended for optimal results.

2) Strategy

The main strategy here is to rotate from one plate to another after defeating Ogre and Knight. For example, if you're on a plate killing an Ogre with another member killing a Knight, you two should rotate in the next phase in the second phase of the boss fight.

Another strategy is to wait before jumping onto the plate to kill Ogre and Knight. Four players should be assigned one plate here, as they can easily rotate either clockwise or counter-clockwise to kill a different Ogre and Knight in the second phase.

Therefore, the loop should be something like this:

Have four players in four different plates.

Two players will kill Ogre and Knight.

Rotate clockwise or counter-clockwise after the first phase.

Damage the second wave of Ogre and Knight.

You can follow either one of the two aforementioned strategies, as both will eventually help you finish the challenge. Keep in mind that two additional Ogres will spawn on both sides during Oryx's last stand. Here, the two members who did not have plates assigned to them will need to shoot them down.

3) Enemies and recommended weapons

The changes made to Destiny 2 King's Fall Master Difficulty version of this encounter include Overload Hobgoblins on plates, alongside Arc and Void elemental shields. Arbalest is the safest option for all members, alongside Le Monarque for both Void shields and Overload enemies.

Fusion Grenade (Image via Destiny 2)

Interestingly, Oryx's health pool remains unchanged in the Master version, but players will deal less damage to him. Bait and Switch Cataclysmic still tops the charts in terms of damage numbers, alongside Divinity and Radiant buffs. Warlocks can opt for Well of Radiance with the Starfire Fusion combo.

Poll : 0 votes