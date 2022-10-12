Destiny 2 Master King's Fall Daughters challenge guide: Under Construction 

After the recent weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, players will find themselves in the middle of a new challenge within the King's Fall Raid. The latest challenge requires players to achieve a hidden objective in the Daughter's encounter inside the standard and Master versions of the Raid.

Completing the challenge grants every Guardian two chests at the end, each dropping Raid gear and Pinnacles. However, players also have the option to skip this and complete the encounter by usual means entirely.

This article will guide you through the "Under Construction" challenge for the Daughters encounter.

Disclaimer: This guide only includes the challenge and assumes you already have basic knowledge of the normal Daughters encounter in King's Fall. For a complete guide, you can click here.

Destiny 2 Under Construction challenge guide and how to complete it in King's Fall (2022)

1) Overview of the challenge

The encounter room for Daughters of Oryx (Image via Destiny 2)

To successfully complete this Destiny 2 challenge, those standing on a plate must stay until a runner grabs the orb. However, if you die or jump off the plate, you will fail the challenge, as it will despawn the platforms. If you're familiar with the encounter, this should be a very standard procedure.

In the Master difficulty, you will come across Barrier Champions, which replace the Knights on the plates from the normal version. You can assign one player for all plates as long as the player that initially steps on the plate doesn't get off.

Daughter bosses in the Destiny 2 encounter (Image via Esoterickk)

As mentioned earlier, the person standing on a plate must stay there until the runner grabs the orbs.

Since a single player can complete this process throughout the encounter, a healing grenade and maximum resilience are recommended. Lastly, players can go on and off a single plate as long as there's one player already on it.

The challenge will fail if the platforms are despawned or both players simultaneously jump off a single plate during the orb-claiming process.

2) Enemies

Destiny 2 Barrier Knight in place of ordinary Knights in Master (Image via Dukeiscool)

The changes in the Master version of this Raid include Barrier Champions on the plates, alongside Arc elemental shields. Due to modifiers and increased power requirements, the two Daughters will also have improved health.

Your main priority will be the Taken Phalanx with Arc shields alongside the Barrier Hive Knights on the plates.

Torn allies will be shot by one of the Daughters, so have them take cover separately from the player standing on the plate, as it could lead to both their deaths.

3) Weapons and builds

Starfire Solar Warlocks with Well of Radiance are a must-have for fireteams to damage Champions and the Daughters. However, Trinity Ghoul is the primary choice to clear adds (additional enemies) and Shields.

This season's Tarnished Mettle with Explosive Payload could be an excellent pick for both Barrier Champions and Arc elemental shields. To damage both the Daughters, a Divinity with Linear Fusion Rifles or Rocket Launchers can also work.

During the damage phase, you will want to keep the health of both Daughters to a minimum. This way, you can accumulate enough ammunition to defeat them simultaneously. Titans can go with Thundercrash paired with Cuirass, alongside Hunters with Star Eater Scales and Precision Golden Gun.

