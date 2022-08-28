Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid: Daughters of Oryx encounter guide

The King's Fall Raid in Destiny 2 is filled with some really interesting, yet difficult encounters. This was initially in the original Destiny game that was only available on consoles. But Bungie has reprised this raid and brought it back in the Season of Plunder.

The Daughters of Oryx encounter is the penultimate one in the King's Fall raid. It features two major bosses, who also happen to be the Taken King's daughters. This encounter, if done right, can be completed very quickly.

That said, here's a quick guide to completing the Daughters of Oryx encounter in the King's Fall raid in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

How to complete the Daughters of Oryx encounter in the Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid

The Daughters of Oryx encounter has few basic mechanics that Guardians need to take note of.

Both the bosses have shields that cannot be damaged unless they're removed.

There are four different platforms in the area.

This is the same room where the final boss fight also takes place. Now, the basic idea is to remove the shields off the bosses in order to damage them. To do this, one Guardian has to pick up a spark and then throw it on their shields. The bosses in this encounter are known as Ir Anûk and Ir Halak in Destiny 2.

Ir Anûk has always been the choice for the first target. There's a small panel opposite her where Guardians can stand and damage her. But before doing so, they will have to remove her shield, which can only be done by hitting it with a Spark.

One Guardian in the fireteam will randomly selected get for the "Torn Between Dimensions," and Ir Anûk will start singing. Guardians will then have 60 seconds to break her shields and defeat her.

The Guardian with the buff "Torn Between Dimensions" is the only one who can remove the shields. Once the Guardians get this debuff, they will be transported to the Ascendant Plane. There, they will have to traverse through a few platforms to pick up the spark and then dunk it on one of the bosses.

The remaining Guardians will have to climb on the platforms one by one in an anti-clockwise direction. If they get the pattern right, the Spark Runner will see the ascendant platforms in front of them that lead to the Spark. The Guardians standing on the platform shouldn't move at all, because it will disappear if they do.

With the shield removed, Guardians can now stand on the platform mentioned above to damage and possibly defeat Ir Anûk. Divinity and Gjallarhorn can come in handy in this damage phase.

The same can be repeated for Ir Halak after Ir Anûk has been defeated. Ir Halak stands right opposite to Ir Anûk and there's a small platform right below her from where Guardians can damage her.

If done correctly, they can complete this stage in less than seven minutes. Once this stage is done, they can head up to the final encounter in the raid, The Taken King himself, in Destiny 2.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan