Destiny 2 Season of Plunder: How to get the Point-Contact Cannon Brace Exotic Armor

Bungie has introduced a few new Exotics with the Destiny 2 Season of Plunder update. Although the overall season follows a pirate theme, the Exotics introduced during the season deviate from the theme.These Exotics are powerful in their own way, and there are different ways in which Guardians can get these items in the game.

Point-Contact Cannon Brace is an Exotic meant for Titans only. The intrinsic perk on this piece of armor can proc really well with the current Arc 3.0 rework in Destiny 2. Here's how Guardians can get their hands on this Exotic item in the game.

Acquiring the Point-Contact Cannon Brace in Destiny 2 Season 18

Just like most of the Exotic armor pieces in the game, the Point-Contact Cannon Brace in Destiny 2 Season 18 has no specific mission associated with it. Instead, it can be acquired by completing Legend and Master Lost Sectors.

It will be available whenever the Exotic Arms armor is in rotation. However, this Exotic armor will only drop if Guardians have managed to complete a Legend or Master Lost Sector solo.

The Legend and Master Lost Sectors reset daily. So Guardians will have to wait till the next time this piece is in rotation if they can't pick it up this time around. Since it's an Exotic that procs well with the Arc 3.0 subclass, this item just might be in rotation a bit more often.

The 'Hammer of the Gods' intrinsic perk

The intrinsic perk on this Exotic armor is known as the Hammer of the Gods. Here's the description for this perk:

"Defeating targets with your Thunderclap melee restores melee energy. Targets near you when you use your Thunderclap suffer lightning strikes; being amplified increases the range of these lightning strikes."

Much like the Assassin's Cowl, the Point-Contact Cannon Brace can be expected to proc really well with the Thunderclap melee ability. When a Titan defeats a target with their Thunderclap melee, they receive a full refund of their melee energy, allowing them to chain continuous melee strikes.

Not only that, whenever an enemy is hit with the Thunderclap melee, lightning strikes other targets in the area as well. If a Titan is amplified, the range of these lightning strikes increases.

This Exotic is useful when participating in end-game content like Raids and Grandmaster Nightfalls. Since the Raid Race is currently underway, and the Titan class is bugged right now, Guardians might not be able to use this Exotic while running the Raid for the first 24 hours.

Once the bugs have been ironed out, there's a chance that many Titan builds will come up with the Point-Contact Cannon Brace being the focal point of the builds. While this Exotic can be really deadly in Destiny 2 PvE activities, it may be able to hold its ground in PvP as well.

