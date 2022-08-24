How to get the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Exotic Chest Armor in Destiny 2

Most builds in Destiny 2 revolve around Exotic Armor pieces, and each subclass has a plethora of them. Each Exotic Armor piece has an Exotic perk that gives these armor pieces an additional edge in battle.

From allowing Guardians to use their class ability twice to letting them go completely invisible after a powered melee kill, these Exotic Armor pieces can do it all. Gyrfalcon's Hauberk is one such piece that is available in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. This item is exclusive to Hunters only.

That said, here is a small guide on how to get this Exotic Armor in the game.

Acquiring the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Exotic Chest Armor in Destiny 2

As mentioned before, Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Exotic Chest Armor is restricted to Hunters in Destiny 2. Introduced during the Season of Plunder, this item is quite deadly in both PvP and PvE. Before going ahead and talking about its specifics, here is how Hunters can get this armor in the game.

Unlike most other Exotics, there isn't a specific quest associated with this item. The only way to get this item is by completing Legend & Master Lost Sectors in the game. At the time of writing this article, Gyrfalcon's Hauberk can be obtained by completing the Concealed Void Lost Sector on Europa at either Legend or Master difficulty.

This will change with the daily reset, and Guardians will have to wait until the next time this Exotic Armor piece is in rotation. That said, given that this Exotic Armor piece is fairly new to the game, it might be in rotation very frequently.

Why is the Gyrfalcon's Hauberk so deadly in Destiny 2?

The Exotic perk on Gyrfalcon's Hauberk is known as "See me, feel me." The description of this perk reads as follows:

"Your weapons gain a bonus to damage briefly after you emerge from being invisible. When you are invisible and defeat a combatant using a finisher, you and your nearby allies gain a reserve overshield and improved class ability regen. These reserve overshields can be deployed by using a class ability."

While it is practically impossible to turn invisible while using the Arc 3.0 subclass, Hunters can make use of this item in their Void 3.0 builds. Hunters have the ability to turn invisible for a short period of time.

With this perk active, Hunters will gain a bonus weapon damage the moment they turn visible again. Additionally, if they defeat a combatant with a finisher while being invisible, they gain a reserve overshield and their class ability regenerates quicker.

This perk also grants them a reserve overshield that can be triggered by activating the class ability.

Gyrfalcon's Hauberk in Destiny 2 is a nifty piece of armor, provided it is used correctly. Being able to turn invisible is something that Hunters have exploited over the years in PvE and in PvP. With this Exotic Armor in the mix, Hunters will be deadlier than ever before in Destiny 2.

