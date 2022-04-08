Piece of Mind god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP

Pulse Rifles in Destiny 2 are weird since they can be mighty in PvP while being very low on the list for clearing adds. Like other weapon types, Pulse Rifles also come with separate frames, each having a different fire rate, damage output, and range.

This article focuses more on the new Rapid Fire Framed Pulse Rifle from Season of the Risen, called Piece of Mind. Last week's Zone Capture Trials in Midtown saw a tremendous increase in its usage rate, as the weapon scored over one million kills within five days.

Piece of Mind PvP god rolls for easy kills in Destiny 2 Crucible and competitive Trials

The Piece of Mind can be acquired from lots of places now that Bungie has added the option to craft weapons with all the viable perks. You can either get a drop from PsiOps Battlegrounds, decode an Umbral engram, select a deepsight version from the War Table, or craft one in the Enclave after leveling up five deepsights.

Season of the Risen upgrades are available at the War Table of the HELM (Image via Destiny 2)

The Perk Requisition upgrade on the War Table also adds another perk to the weapon that will be optional. The best combinations to go for inside PvP are as follows:

Extended Barrel for increased +10 Recoil and +10 Range alongside -9 Handling.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.

Heating Up for increased Accuracy and Stability with improved recoil. 1x stack provides 15% Accuracy while 2x increases it by 30%.

Moving Target for more Aim-Assists and movement speed while in motion and aiming.

Other perks, such as Perpetual Motion for increased Stability while in motion or Focused Fury for a 20% damage increase with the top half of the magazine, are some of the most viable options that you can choose.

Piece of Mind god roll that everyone can go for inside PvP (Image via Destiny 2)

Piece of Mind comes with 540RPM, normal among Rapid Fire Framed weapons as they tend to make up for their reduced range. This allows players to take fights from medium to close distances rather than long-range.

The weapon also consists of 82 Aim-Assist alongside a 34-meter damage dropoff while aiming down the sights. High Caliber Rounds are not bad for head-on fights, as each ammo can apply 6-11% flinch to enemies inside Destiny 2 PvP.

