How to get Artifice Armor in Destiny 2? (2023) 

In Destiny 2, Artifice Armor has been helping Guardians install multiple mods simultaneously in different loadouts. These unique sets were introduced with the 30th Anniversary patch of the game in 2021 and can only be obtained from Master Dungeons like Grasp of Avarice, Duality, and Spire of the Watcher.

With each season's arrival, these activities' power requirements keep increasing. However, unlike Grandmaster Nightfalls, there is no power cap for Guardians. So, the more power a player has, the less damage they will take from enemies.

This article will showcase the best methods for acquiring a full Artifice Armor set for your class.

About the Destiny 2 Artifice Armor drops and how to obtain

Dungeons for Artifice Armor drops

Spire of the Watcher Dungeon from Savathun's Throne World (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, players will need to run Master Dungeons to get Artifice Armor drops since only those activities give these unique pieces of gear. The Dungeons that can drop high-stat Artifice Armor are as follows:

Grasp of Avarice (available from the Eternity node, requires 30th Anniversary pass)

Duality (available from Moon, requires The Witch Queen deluxe or Dungeon key)

Spire of the Watcher (available from Savathun's Throne World, requires The Witch Queen deluxe or Dungeon key)

Usually, the first two activities in the list mentioned above—Grasp of Avarice and Duality—often become available in the pinnacle rotator. You can choose to run the last encounter of both these Dungeons in Master difficulties since the final boss' loot pool usually drops all weapons and armor pieces.

Grasp of Avarice armor set (Image via Destiny 2)

As per the latest Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, you can load the activity up any time to farm a specific encounter or the final boss. The recommended power requirement for Master Spire of the Watcher is 1610, but players can easily clear the content while being above 1600.

Typically, you can obtain Artifice Armor on all pieces, from a helmet to a class item. However, not every run is guaranteed to drop an Artifice Armor piece since there are weapons in the loot pools.

Equipping Artifice Armor in Destiny 2?

An Artifice Armor piece in Destiny 2 consists of five slots instead of the regular four. While regular armor pieces include four slots that are

General armor mod slot (stat mods)

Piece armor mod slot (loader, scavenger, dexterity mods)

Second armor mod slot

Combat style armor mod (charged with light, elemental well mod)

Spire of the Watcher Artifice Armor piece (Image via Destiny 2)

The only difference between an Artifice and a regular armor piece is the additional slot for equipping mods. This slot can be used to equip an artifact mod from any season, such as Weakened Clear or Solo Operative from Season 19. Thereby, the remaining slots can be used for other mods simultaneously.

Each Artifice Armor has a special perk stating that the armor piece in question contains a bonus socket for players to equip an artifact mod from an ongoing season.

Poll : 0 votes