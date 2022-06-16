Heartshadow Catalyst and how to get it from Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon (2022)

Heartshadow is the newest Exotic Sword available from Destiny 2's Duality Dungeon. It is of the Void element and can make anyone invisible with its intrinsic perk, Exhumation. Heavy attacks fire Void projectiles with full Sword energy and turn the user invisible, regardless of their class.

Typically, like many Exotics, players can also go for their catalysts. Heartshadow Catalyst is also tied to Duality, where everyone needs to follow specific mechanics and complete additional objectives. The following article will explain the process behind acquiring the catalyst for Heartshadow.

How to acquire the Heartshadow Exotic Sword catalyst in Destiny 2 (2022)

The main mechanics involve picking up Standard Essence and depositing them in a different location. This Essence is similar to the ones found in the main encounter of the Dungeon, which includes War Beast, Axe, Chalice, and Sun.

You will need to pick up three Essence in three locations within the Dungeon and deposit them somewhere else within a particular time limit. Remember that at least one member of your fireteam needs to have a Heartshadow with no catalyst. Having two members with a catalyst and one without the Sword won't get the Nightmares to spawn.

1) First jumping puzzle

The first jumping puzzle in the Duality Dungeon (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you're in the first area, head to the top and switch to the Nightmare Realm, as shown in the image above. Make sure to stand on the correct platform, or else you will fall after the switch. In the Nightmare Realm, head to the platform pillars in front of you and look for an open door to your right. You can refer to the image given below for a more precise idea.

The open door to the Nightmare (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you have gone through the door, defeat the Nightmare and pick up the dropped Standard Essence. There will be a 30-second window after defeating the Nightmare, allowing players to pick up the Essence and deposit it behind the bell on the top floor to the right.

First Essence depositing location in Destiny 2 Duality (Image via Fallout Plays)

After depositing, switch to the normal Realm and progress through the Dungeon.

2) Second jumping puzzle

Nightmare is located in the second jumping puzzle of Destiny 2 Duality (Image via Fallout Plays)

The second Nightmare will be located during the second jumping puzzle within the Dungeon. Head as you usually would by jumping through the platforms and defeating the Nightmare to pick up the Essence. There won't be any time limit here, so go at your own pace.

Statue room in Destiny 2 Duality (Image via Fallout Plays)

Carry the Essence all the way to the room with the four Gahlran statues. Switch to the Nightmare Realm here, and deposit the Essence in the pillar with the sign.

3) After the vault encounter

The third Nightmare in the Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon (Image via Fallout Plays)

For the third Nightmare, progress through the Dungeon after completing the Vault encounter and look for a wide-open space in the Nightmare realm. This can be found after hitting the second bell after the Vault encounter, located on the opposite side.

Once you're in the Nightmare Realm, run along with the platform and head into a small room to your right. Defeat the Nightmare and pick up the Essence. There will be a timer here, so run towards the next bell as fast as possible and switch to the normal Realm again.

Depositing location of the third Essence (Image via Fallout Plays)

Progress further until you come across another series of narrow platforms and Cabal enemies, as shown in the image above. The location for depositing the Essence is on a platform attached to the wall next to the platforms.

After depositing all three Essence, a chest will finally spawn, giving players the catalyst.

