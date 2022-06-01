All of Calus' Repressed Memories located inside Destiny 2 Duality dungeon (2022)

The newest dungeon in Destiny 2 has been out for a few days, and the community is already cheesing all encounters present within it. Players will have to encounter Calus' Nightmares inside his mindscape as Guardians push through two planes of the same existence. Hence the name, "Duality."

Like many high-tier missions, the new dungeon also holds a lot of secrets that can be collected in a single run. These are called "Calus' Repressed Memories," making sense since the main objective is to seek out the former emperor's scariest dreams.

The following article will list all 12 Repressed Memories of Calus and their locations within the Duality dungeon.

Location of all Calus Memories in Destiny 2 Duality

1) The Entrance #1

Top floor room of the first jumping puzzles (Image via Esoterickk)

Once you're inside Calus' mindscape, activate the main bell to switch the realm and head to the main area. Switch back to the original plane, head to the top floor, and look for an open door with a Psion standing in front of it.

2) The Entrance #2

Nightmare realm of the physical realm (Image via Esoterickk)

To pick up this memory, switch the realm to Nightmare and head inside the same room as the first memory you picked up. Backtrack to the first pillar and look for a bell on the top floor.

3) The Entrance #3

Another memory location during the first jumping puzzle (Image via Esoterickk)

The third memory can be picked up by advancing further into the jumping puzzle. Simply follow the path and head down until you see another bell in the opposite direction. Once you're in the Nightmare realm, take the first door to the left and head towards the platforms located in the extreme corners.

4) Before Gahlran fight

Fourth memory location (Image via Bungie)

Once you're inside a room with Gahlran statues just before the first significant encounter, head towards the white curtains on one side of the room. From there, jump up to the leading platform, where you will find a memory.

5) Inside the War Beast room

War Beast room in the Gahlran encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

You can find this piece of memory in the War Beast room of the Gahlran encounter. You can either pick this up while executing the encounter by depositing the War Beast sign or wait until the end when all doors are completely unlocked.

6) Jumping puzzle before the vault encounter

The memory location of the jumping puzzle (Image via Bungie)

To get this memory, you will need to activate two levers. Once you have activated the second one, trackback and look for an open door on the wall to the right side in the far corner. The easiest way to navigate it is from the entrance you enter the platforms.

Jumping to the memory (Image via Esoterickk)

You can also head opposite the second lever and keep following the tombs. Head inside the last tomb that has been opened past the leading platforms.

7) Light hallway

The Light hallway (Image via Esoterickk)

Do not jump off first once you come face-to-face with the hallway you see in the image above. Look directly down and jump into the first small gap you see. A memory will be available for pickup inside.

8) The room with the statues

The room with four statues (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you enter a room with a single bell and four different Gahlran statues, switch to the Nightmare realm and go to the pillar as shown in the image above. This will be to your left once you enter the room.

9) Vault

At the end of the Vault encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

After you finish the vault encounter, climb the tombs on the left side of the main stairs between the two giant lanterns. Keep climbing until you see the memory on top of one of these tombs.

10) On the way to Caiatl #1

Memory located in the purple ground of Destiny 2 Duality (Image via Esoterickk)

This specific memory is located in a room with a massive structure in the middle. Simply go underneath this structure to get the tenth memory of the dungeon.

11) On the way to Caiatl #2

Eleventh memory located inside a room (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you switch to the Nightmare realm in the next jumping puzzle, you will come across a narrow platform that will lead you straight to another bell. Look to your right, where you will see a small room. The memory can be picked up from there.

12) On the way to Caiatl #3

The last memory before the Caiatl boss fight (Image via Destiny 2)

For this last piece of memory, head to the final platform that leads to the final boss arena. You will see a small gap at the top of the main entrance. Take the platform to your right, and jump inside the small gap to get the memory.

