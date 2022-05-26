How to get Opulent Keys fast and use them in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted 

The new season of Destiny 2 comes with numerous currencies and materials. With the introduction of a brand new location, players also got hold of unknown secrets and mysteries throughout the Leviathan. Cracking them may be easier for some veterans, while newcomers might have difficulty exploring.

Bungie brought back the Opulent weapons from Year 1, which will require a grind from players this season. They can either choose to farm Opulent energy from exclusive chests or go for Opulent Keys throughout the different incursions scattered around the Cabal vessel.

The following article will show you the most efficient ways to farm Opulent Keys for weapons such as the Austringer, Beloved, Calus Mini Tool, and Drang.

Opulent Keys in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted and how to farm them

Before starting things off, it must be stated that only one Opulent Key can be held in your inventory. If you already have a Key, go to the requested location and use it on the chest to make space for more. Otherwise, you won't be getting more Opulent Keys regardless of the number of chests you open while having a Key in your inventory.

You can follow these methods to get Opulent Keys faster:

Method 1:

The Leviathan Returns questline for Season of the Haunted (Image via Destiny 2)

To start things off, the game will provide you with a guaranteed Opulent Key on the introductory mission in Season 17. The Leviathan Returns questline requires you to complete Nightmare Containment tiers and explore the Leviathan. However, by exploring, the game asks you to conduct patrols, loot chests, and gather planetary materials.

Once done, go to the Crown of Sorrow vendor inside the H.E.L.M to end the questline. This will reward you with a guaranteed Opulent Key that will allow you to open a chest that it asks you to. Follow the instructions in the Key's description.

Method 2:

Nightmare Containment in Season of the Haunted (Image via Destiny 2)

The seasonal activity, Nightmare Containment, consists of three tiers where players will have to keep grinding until they reach the final boss. Upon defeating the final boss, the last chest has a chance to drop an Opulent Key. Defeating two Night Terror Scorn Knights during the final boss fight unlocks an additional door mechanism on Leviathan.

The unlocked mechanism after defeating both Night Terrors (Image via Destiny 2)

Head back to where you spawn and look for the lever mechanism to your right. This should be to the left of the starting point. Open the door to an extra world chest, which can drop you an Opulent Key. There is also a Calus Bobblehead in this room that you can pick up while you're at it.

Method 3:

Nightmare Guarded chests (Image via Destiny 2)

Put on the Wombo Combo mod on your Ghosts to nab chests while exploring Leviathan. Any world chest will be visible to you via a waypoint from 50 meters off. To locate these chests, head to either the Royal Pools or Pleasure Gardens, and keep an eye on the bottom-left corner of your screen.

If there is a message saying, "Nightmares appear, guarding a chest," look for multiple yellow-bar enemies. As shown in the image above, defeating them will grant you access to a green chest, which has a significantly higher chance of dropping an Opulent Key. This can be done in both Pleasure Garden and Royal Pools.

Nightmares below the Royal Pools (Image via Destiny 2)

If you're inside the Royal Pools, you will see the message, "A red laser briefly passes over your Ghost." To encounter this, head to the hole in the bath location and follow the path until you see a Psion Cabal Sniper. Defeat it to gain access to another Nightmare chest for an Opulence Key.

Hole in the Royal Pools (Image via Destiny 2)

You can use this method repeatedly, as going to Castellum and coming back to these locations will reset the entire instance, allowing the chests to respawn again. You can also exit to the Orbit and jump back inside the Castellum from the Destinations tab.

