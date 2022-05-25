How to get Vestiges of Dread in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Destiny 2 was released a few hours ago, with Bungie implementing a lot of new stuff besides a subclass rework, seasonal weapons, and armor. Much to the community's surprise, Season 17 brought in a new destination for everyone to explore. This particular location is familiar to a lot of people, as Leviathan makes its comeback.

It's a trip back to Season of the Opulence, as Bungie has also brought back Menagerie weapons such as the Austringer, Beloved, and more. To get started in the new season, everyone will need to complete the prologue and start the 'Bound in Sorrow' questline after they acquire the seasonal artifacts.

One of the primary currencies this season is called 'Vestiges of Dread,' and it can be farmed from a lot of sources.

Vestiges of Dread in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted and how to acquire them

The Leviathan is a huge ship that served as a vessel for Emperor Calus and his followers. While most players are already familiar with the year 1 raid, it serves as an open-world patrol area for players in Season of the Haunted. The area can be accessed via the Moon, allowing the launch of two modes. These are the Castellum and Containment.

End chest in Nightmare Containment (Image via Bungie)

The Castellum is intended for players who are only looking to explore the area and gather intel by completing patrols and opening chests. The Containment mode, however, is for those who only want to join randoms in the Nightmare Containment seasonal public event.

Two game modes for the new Leviathan open-world (Image via Destiny 2)

The Nightmare Containment is one of the primary sources for Vestiges of Dread in Destiny 2. Here, a group of players will need to keep defeating Nightmares and a final boss across multiple difficulties. At the end of this public event or by defeating powerful Nightmare combatants, players can get approximately 40 to 50 Vestiges of Dread.

Completing a patrol for Vestiges of Dread (Image via Destiny 2)

Other sources include any activity completions, playlist activities, and Nightmares in Lost Sectors alongside the open world. Vestiges of Dread can also be dropped from completing patrols in the Leviathan open-world, as well as opening chests. One of the most efficient ways to farm for Vestiges is to run the Patrols with a 'Ghost' sign, as shown in the image below.

Ghost icon patrols that are faster and easier to finish than other patrols in the game (Image via Destiny 2)

These patrols are usually pretty straightforward, with players asked to go to a specific location and scan the environment. Each of them usually takes about two to three minutes to complete, granting players 40 Vestiges of Dreads per run. If there isn't a single patrol with a Ghost sign in an instance, restarting the session usually spawns them in.

Vestiges of Dread works similar to the Psychogenic Intel in Season of the Risen. It is a seasonal currency used to secure loot at the end of a seasonal event, further granting players seasonal weapons. The 'Bound in Sorrow' questline asks players to gather 500 Vestiges of Dread in the first step.

Edited by Siddharth Satish