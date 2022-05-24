Bungie teases returning Destiny 2 Opulent weapons, including Beloved and Austringer

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is just a few hours away, and it looks to be taking everyone back to Leviathan. Bungie will also be implementing a rework for the Solar subclass, where all three classes will be getting their respective Aspects and Fragments.

However, one of the surprises brought in with the newly launched trailer was the return of Opulent weapons. These gears were favorites among Guardians, as they changed the overall meta of both PvP and PvE. In addition, all of these weapons will be craftable on the Enclave.

Beloved and Austringer, among other returning weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (2022)

The official trailer for Season 17 launched ahead of its scheduled time, revealing a lot of unseen footage from the next chapter of the story. As mentioned by some leaks going around, the next season will indeed have a complete rework of the Solar subclass.

The Exotic Sidearm, the Trespasser, will also be released with a weekly reset. It is a Kinetic weapon, acquired from either season pass or an Exotic quest. Aside from all the upcoming Exotic weapons, the ones that stand out the most are the returning Opulent Legendary weapons.

The arsenal includes the Mida Mini Tool Submachine Gun, Beloved Sniper Rifle, Austringer Hand Cannon, and Drang Sidearm. All of the weapons above were vaulted with the release of the Beyond Light expansion. However, Bungie is bringing them back alongside newly released perks in Year 5.

In year 2, Season of the Opulence introduced a 6-player event inside the Leviathan, called Menagerie. Here, anyone could customize the loot they want at the end of the activity, leading to god-roll drops of exclusive weapons. While Season of the Haunted might hold another seasonal activity, it will also most likely be the source of the Opulent loot.

Menagerie 6-player activity (Image via Destiny 2)

Austringer is an Adaptive Framed weapon, similar to the likes of Eyasluna and Palindrome. It fires at 140 RPM, which feels eerily similar to the newly released Eyasluna back in the 30th Anniversary. Some even claimed Eyasluna to be the re-skin of Austringer, which sealed the fact that Austringer was never coming back.

Austringer Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

Another returning weapon in Destiny 2 Season 17 is the Beloved Sniper Rifle. Its successor, Adored, was introduced in Season of the Hunt. While the latter consists of a particular set of perks, players will have the option to craft Beloved with any perk combinations in Season of the Haunted.

