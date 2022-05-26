All Calus Bobbleheads location for week 1 in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (May 24) 

Like Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion, Season of the Haunted also came in with many hidden mysteries. Everyone was surprised by the new open world and the reappearance of Leviathan from Year 1. However, instead of running in circles this time, everyone can go at their own pace while exploring or participating in the new event.

Season of the Haunted also came in with a new seal called Reaper. You will need to earn completion on the Crown of Sorrow vendor and Nightmare Containment activities. The two objectives from that seal are still secret, one of which might require the new Bobbleheads in the open world.

The following article will break down all four locations for Calus Bobbleheads throughout the Leviathan derelict and how to get them.

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted: All Calus Bobblehead locations and how to get them

1) Castellum

Castellum location on the Leviathan (Image via Bungie)

To get the first Bobblehead, you will need to run the Nightmare Containment event at least once and complete it through tier III. Defeat Champions, submit the Shards of Dread by defeating them, and shoot anything that moves. This is pretty much what you will have to do in the first two tiers.

However, a Nightmare Machinist Baron will spawn in the last tier, consisting of three phases. During this fight, keep an eye out for a glowing Scorn captain called Night Terror. Defeat it and pick up the Core of Dread to deposit. These enemies usually spawn during a phase transition, so keep an eye out for them.

The mechanism to the first room for the Bobblehead (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you have defeated two Night Terrors, head back towards the main room where you initially spawn and head right, as shown in the image above. Pull the lever and pick up the Bobblehead to your right on the floor.

2) Royal Pools

Bobblehead below the Royal Pools area on the Leviathan (Image via Destiny 2)

To access the second Calus Bobblehead, head to the Royal Bath area. One of the best things about Leviathan is that it allows players to access any location from anywhere through secretive paths. For the Royal Bath, spawn on the Castellum and go through the massive door on the left, just opposite Calus' statue.

Door to the Royal Bath (Image via Bungie)

Once you're in the location, take the right path until you come across the main bath area. If you're familiar with the entire setup of Leviathan from Year 1, this should be easy for you. If not, look for a specific area with gold-plated pillars in them. Go through the hole located in the furthest corner of the room.

Hole in the Royal Pools location (Image via Destiny 2)

Go through this hole and follow the path which will lead you to the Bobblehead.

3) Pleasure Garden

Pleasure Garden location (Image via Destiny 2)

The third Bobblehead can be located in the Pleasure Garden, which can be accessed through two paths. One via Castellum and the other from the Royal Pools. If you're still in the Royal Pools, jump back up from the hole you went in and look for a small door in the same area on the left. You can use the image below to navigate from the spot.

Door to the Pleasure Gardens (Image via Bungie)

To access the Pleasure Gardens from Castellum, take the path to your right and keep going until you see a dog statue. The door behind this statue will lead you straight to the Pleasure Garden.

Calus Bobblehead location at Gardens (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you're in, go straight and pick up the Bobblehead located behind Calus' statue.

4) Sever

Sever quest node on the map (Image via Destiny 2)

Launch the Sever quest to access the fourth and final Bobblehead of week 1. This specific node will be unlocked after completing a tier 3 Nightmare Containment and binding the Vestiges to get Bound Presence. Once you're inside the mission, go to the part where you have to pick up the heavy object and go up the pipes.

The fourth Bobblehead location (Image via Bungie)

You will see a platform on top of the pipes. Land on it and pick up the last Bobblehead of the week.

