What's next in the Destiny 2 storyline for 2022: Uldren Sov, SIVA, Eramis, and more 

The year 2021 has been quite eventful for Destiny 2 players. With a total of four seasons, the community got to see a new age in the story unfold. From the introductions of new characters to the return of old ones, fans can say that Bungie has mastered the art of storytelling through live service means.

However, with the dawn of the new year, players wonder what's next for the Guardians' chapter in 2022. The upcoming segment in the Light vs Dark saga does have some unanswered questions from seasons before.

Destiny 2 Year 5 will officially kick off with the Witch Queen expansion alongside Season 16. But unlike Beyond Light, the season and story of the expansion might have direct links going forward.

What to expect from the Destiny 2 Witch Queen seasons in 2022

1) The Crow

The Crow in Season 13 (Image via Destiny 2)

The Crow has had a pretty weird time with the Vanguard since he arrived at the Tower. From dealing with negotiations to helping Eliksni in the Last City, things were set up perfectly for what could be the next Hunter Vanguard.

However, things changed drastically after the former Awoken prince got to know about his past from the Witch Queen in Season 15. While being away on Caiatl's ship to gather his thoughts, there is no doubt Uldren will return as the City needs to fill that void of a leader now more than ever.

2) SIVA

SIVA Fallen (Image via Bungie)

Perhaps the most requested content in Destiny 2 right now is the return of SIVA and themed gears. It is nanotechnology developed by Clovis Bray and wielded by Fallen's House of Devils and Rasputin Warmind.

One of the upcoming seasons in Witch Queen might bring back the entire concept of SIVA with more detail than Destiny 1, alongside weapons and armor.

3) Eramis

Eramis froze at the end of the Beyond Light campaign (Image via Bungie)

If it wasn't obvious from the quests already, Eramis was later confirmed to be alive via Destiny 2's official Twitter account. However, it remains to be seen how Bungie handles her character going forward. With Eliksni and humans working together, things will be hard for the Kell of Kells.

Her revival might have something to do with SIVA as well since Darkness seemed to fail her.

4) Calus and Caiatl

Calus and his daughter, Caiatl (Image via Bungie)

It has been years since the Destiny 2 community got anything from Emperor Calus. He seemed to know the arrival of Darkness beforehand and wanted to keep the Guardians by his side when that eventually happens.

Caiatl's addition to the story has been great as well, in terms of the continuation of Cabal's legacy. While Calus could already be consumed with Darkness, the upcoming few seasons might have to tackle the unknown force more concretely.

The next era of Destiny 2 will tie everything in with the Final Shape expansion for 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

