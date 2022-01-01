How to earn god mode using snowballs in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players now only have around three days until the annual Dawning event ends. With this, weapons such as Glacioclasm and Cold Front will become unavailable for purchase from Eva Levante. However, there are still a few tricks that the community is digging up with the event mechanics.

After the start of the Dawning event in Destiny 2, players might have come across a set of snowballs in different parts of Europa. The main objective of these snowballs is to complete bounties from Eva and clear away waves of enemies in lower to higher tier Nightfall, Hunts, and Europa Lost Sector.

However, with the help of a certain subclass, players can attain god mode and complete these activities without dying. The subclass in question here is the Titan top-tree Striker.

Titan Striker subclass can attain god mode using snowballs in Destiny 2

To start things off, Guardians need to get familiar with the locations and the activities where snowballs might spawn. Aside from PvP, Grandmaster Nightfalls, and Master Europan Lost Sectors, players will find these snowballs lying around more than often.

To initiate the glitch, Destiny 2 players need to get their super ready on Arc Titan and hold a snowball. After that, everyone can execute the super right in the middle of the snowball's throw animation. This will activate god mode in the first-person view, where players can only use Shoulder Charges and Grenades at this point.

For an infinite Shoulder Charge, however, Guardians are recommended to wear the exotic headpiece 'An Insurmountable Skullfort'. For added damage, Peregrine Greaves could be a decent pick too.

The main goal of this Destiny 2 exploit is to finish higher-tier activities like Legend Lost Sector and Master Nightfall. While players will be invulnerable to any damage due to the god mode, it will also save an entire fire team from getting completely wiped out inside Master Nightfall strikes.

Hollowed Lair Master Nightfall snowball location (Image via Destiny 2)

Also Read Article Continues below

Destiny 2 Dawning has only three days remaining until Eva decides to leave the Tower. With next week's reset, players won't be able to access the snowball inside activities anymore. So everyone should take advantage of this and run the Master Nightfall strikes until 4 January 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish