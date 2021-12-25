Destiny 2: How to fix if Holiday Oven goes missing from the quest tab 

The Holiday Oven in Destiny 2 is an event-exclusive quest item required for Dawning 2021. It works similar to Splicer Gauntlet or Cryptolith Lure, where players need to equip certain components to get things started.

Naturally, following the Holiday spirit, Eva's Oven allows the baking of cookies using several ingredients found across the system.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame The line for Dawning pictures with Eva start here. The line for Dawning pictures with Eva start here. https://t.co/lhgJtPniix

This year's Oven contains a total of 21 Dawning recipes, with each needing three ingredients. However, players often come face to face with a small issue while changing their characters during baking.

For example, if a Guardian has started the Dawning quest with the Oven equipped, it might not appear after changing the character.

To fix this, players must interact with Eva Levante at the Tower, and look for the Holiday Oven again on the second page.

Eva's Holiday Oven 2.1 missing fix in Destiny 2 Dawning 2021

Making a recipe inside the Holiday Oven is relatively simpler than other containers in Destiny 2. After opening the Oven from the quest tab, players will see a total of four slots. The first two slots are for recipes and masterwork, and the last two are for uncommon and rare ingredients.

Once all 21 recipes are done, Guardians can check the second slot in the "recipe" tab and masterwork the Oven. This will lower the cost of each ingredient required to make a cookie. However, once everything is done in one character, the Holiday Oven sometimes doesn't show up after a player switches their Guardian.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp When logging in after reset, some players may notice that their Holiday Oven has disappeared. The oven can be reacquired from Eva's inventory on her second page. If it was previously Masterworked, the Masterwork will have to be applied again to reduce recipe cost. When logging in after reset, some players may notice that their Holiday Oven has disappeared. The oven can be reacquired from Eva's inventory on her second page. If it was previously Masterworked, the Masterwork will have to be applied again to reduce recipe cost.

Bungie has addressed this Destiny 2 issue after the recent weekly reset. While there hasn't been a hotfix, there is a simple workaround that requires very little effort. To get the Holiday Oven back alongside the masterwork, players will need to interact with Eva Levante on the new character, and look for the Oven on the second page.

Eva Levante Dawning 2021 inventory at the Tower (Image via Bungie)

In addition, everyone can masterwork it now by selecting the second box with the Dawning icon, under the recipe tab.

Destiny 2 players have until January 4, 2022 to farm all the Dawning weapons by opening gift packages from inventory and Eva.

