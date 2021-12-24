Why is Arbalest arguably the most useful Destiny 2 weapon right now?

The term "Arbalest" has been around Destiny 2 inventory for over three years. Introduced with the Season of Drifter, this kinetic Linear Fusion Rifle never impacted higher-tier PvE activities. The intrinsic perk, Disruption Break, significantly increases the damage of a kinetic weapon after breaking a shield.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame 💠 The Reckoning is included.



💠 Thunderlord, Arbalest, Outbreak Perfected, and Bad Juju are the Y2 Exotics available with New Light.



💠 Rewards from activities above are included with New Light EXCEPT associated Exotics.



💠 Forsaken subclasses are not available in New Light. 💠 The Reckoning is included.💠 Thunderlord, Arbalest, Outbreak Perfected, and Bad Juju are the Y2 Exotics available with New Light.💠 Rewards from activities above are included with New Light EXCEPT associated Exotics.💠 Forsaken subclasses are not available in New Light.

With the recent implementation of the Destiny 2 Anniversary patch, Arbalest can now auto-reload itself after breaking a shield with the help of the catalyst. In addition, it can also penetrate Barrier Champions, activating the Disruption Break perks and increasing the weapon's damage.

The following article breaks down some major points on why Destiny 2 players should use the Arbalest Linear Fusion Rifle in Season 15.

With the Destiny 2 Anniversary patch, Arbalest becomes the new meta in high-tier PvE activities

Before getting to the actual perks of Arbalest, Guardians should keep in mind that it is a Linear Fusion Rifle. This means that the seasonal mod, Particle Deconstruction, will increase any outgoing damage from the weapon by 40%. The buff will then be added to the "Disruption Break" damage.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost only provides players with an Auto Rifle seasonal mod for the Barrier Champions. However, Auto Rifles has proven to be very weak against Grandmaster enemies.

Weapons such as Eriana's Vow and Lament also have the intrinsic Anti Barrier, but they drastically fall behind Arbalest due to their damaging output.

G1 EK @Ekuegan DESTINY 2 | ARBALEST IS UNDERRATED & YOU SHOULD BE USING IT IN GM NIGHTF... youtu.be/FHbXV5_cKpY DESTINY 2 | ARBALEST IS UNDERRATED & YOU SHOULD BE USING IT IN GM NIGHTF... youtu.be/FHbXV5_cKpY https://t.co/M9mMcTvRlc

To sum things up, Arbalest is the primary choice for players in breaking shields and penetrating Barrier Champions with just one shot. After breaking an elemental shield or Barrier, the catalyst will auto-reload the weapon alongside a damage boost due to the Disruption Break perk.

In Season 15, Arbalest is not only useful against breaking shields but also at dealing massive damage to bosses and Champions. While the mods for Season of the Lost help with the damage alongside Particle Deconstruction, many wonder if the weapon will stay useful after the mod goes extinct.

With Arbalest's one-shot shield break and Barrier penetrating capability, Bungie has created a way of cheesing Grandmaster strikes for the players before Witch Queen. However, from season 16, players will not have to worry about the "Match Game" feature as the perks will stay intact.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen