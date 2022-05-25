How to get the Trespasser catalyst in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted 

Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 came in with all guns blazing as players got introduced to new locations, armor, artifacts, and weapons. Bungie has been very secretive regarding this season, with everyone learning the title just a few hours before the weekly reset.

However, it is safe to say that the developers did not disappoint. Season 17 is brimming with content as Guardians can take on the role of a reaper and defeat Nightmare enemies using a Scythe. Typically, the season itself will be active for approximately 90 days.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Sever the Nightmares in Season of the Haunted.



bung.ie/haunted The Leviathan returns with a familiar Disciple.Sever the Nightmares in Season of the Haunted. The Leviathan returns with a familiar Disciple.Sever the Nightmares in Season of the Haunted.bung.ie/haunted https://t.co/SklKArvSyF

Much like every other season, Bungie has also released an Exotic weapon with their newest entry. The Trespasser Exotic Sidearm makes its return from Destiny 1 alongside a catalyst, which is farmable even now. The following article will show you how to get the weapon and its catalyst in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Trespasser Exotic catalyst: What it does and how to get it

Step 1:

The No Trespassing Exotic questline from Banshee-44 (Image via Bungie)

Once you're inside the game and have launched Season of the Haunted, you can pick up the Trespasser Exotic Sidearm right off the bat. The game will grant the weapon to deluxe expansion users in the first tier, while others will need to unlock it at level 25. After getting the weapon, you will need to pick up the quest for its catalyst.

To pick it up, head to Banshee-44 in the Tower, talk to him and pick up the "No Trespassing" questline. The Exotic catalyst for the Trespasser Siderarm grants the weapon with a "Tunnel Vision" perk, which further increases the weapon's target acquisition and ADS speed after a kill.

Step 2:

The first step in acquiring Trespasser's catalyst (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete the first step of the No Trespassing questline, players will need to defeat 50 combatants with Arc damage, 50 combatants with precision final blows, and 50 Fallen enemies anywhere in the system. You can use the Trespasser you equipped for all three objectives.

Fallen Lost Sectors on EDZ is a recommended location to get all 50 kills, be it with Arc damage, precision shots, or Fallen enemies. Upon completing this step, the next bit of the questline will unlock.

Step 3:

The second step in the questline to acquire the Trespasser Exotic catalyst (Image via Destiny 2)

The final step before acquiring the catalyst will require you to defeat 450 targets with the Trespasser weapon and calibrate 200 data. While the latter will take more of your time, the fastest way to complete it is to stay inside PvE and run higher-tier Nightfalls.

The Nightfall difficulties that are currently available range from 1490 to 1590, where higher completions will grant more progress towards data calibration in the Exotic quest. Once done, you can head to Banshee-44 and pick up the catalyst. You will need to score 700 targets to unlock the catalyst and masterwork the weapon itself.

Trespasser is one of the most unique Sidearms released by Bungie in the recent Destiny 2 sandbox. Its intrinsic perk grants an additional superburst after reloading on kill. The Exotic perk further grants the weapon with a superburst after reloading on kill with the previous superburst.

