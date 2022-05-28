Destiny 2 Duality dungeon guide: Nightmare of Gahlran boss fight

The latest dungeon in Destiny 2, titled Duality, is now live in the game for players. It consists of three significant encounters, where everyone needs to switch between two realms to get the mechanics going. The entire mission takes place in Calus' mindscape, where the players need to seek out his true Nightmares.

The dungeon is filled with mysteries and mechanics that will keep you on edge at all times. There are also surprise boss fights, where each encounter takes the mechanics from one and increases the stakes by combining them.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Players who wish to begin the Duality dungeon once it is available can pick up the "A Single Thread" quest from Hawthorne in the Tower. Players who wish to begin the Duality dungeon once it is available can pick up the "A Single Thread" quest from Hawthorne in the Tower.

To start the dungeon, head to the Tower, speak to Hawthorn and pick up the "A Single Thread" quest from her. The following article will help guide you through the first significant encounter in the game, where you will need to defeat Gahlran's nightmare.

Disclaimer: The following article is based on the assumption of first jump puzzle clearance and on the fact that you are already accustomed to the realm switching mechanics.

Gahlran Nightmare boss fight and how to clear it in Destiny 2 Duality dungeon

1) Encounter overview

The first bell is located in the Physical plane of the new Destiny 2 dungeon (Image via Esoterickk)

Once you're in the encounter room, several messages will appear in the bottom left corner of your screen. The idea here is to switch planes as you have in the first part of the dungeon and bring back either two of the four Leviathan signs from the Nightmare plane.

The signs are usually called out with Sun, Chalice, Dog, and Axe. You can use whatever callouts you want with your fireteam, but the above terms were initially used in the Year 1 Leviathan raid. You will need to bring in the signs, defeat Gahlran's deception, and start the damage phase.

2) Main mechanics and how to trigger the DPS phase

Bell is required to trigger the alternate planes (Image via Destiny 2)

To get things started, switch to the Nightmare plane by shooting at the bell and looking for enemies in either one of the four rooms in the arena's four corners. Keep an eye out for the "Nightmare Collapsing" debuff, as you will die if this reaches zero. Here's how you can extend it.

Inside the rooms listed above, you are looking for Psions called Standard Bearer. Defeating them extends the timer by 15 seconds and grants you one of the four signs. Pick that up and defeat two Nightmare Bellkeepers to unlock the bell that will further help you get back on the Physical plane.

Vision of Gahlran in the Destiny 2 dungeon encounter (Image via Esoterickk)

Once you've switched realms with the signs, deposit them in the respective symbols, enter the room, and reshoot the bell. Now you're inside the room within the Nightmare realm alongside six Gahlran deceptions. These are pretty fragile enemies, so use your primary ammo while preserving your Heavy and Supers.

Once 12 Visions have been killed, Gahlran's Nightmare will become vulnerable for the DPS phase. Repeat this process until you ultimately defeat Gahlran. While inflicting damage, however, your debuff timer will remain active, so always try to get back to the Physical realm before it runs out and start another phase.

