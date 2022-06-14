Destiny 2 Heartshadow Exotic Sword: Infinite Farm, loot pool and more  

With the implementation of rotators and new farming pools in Destiny 2 Season 17, players got access to endless grinding. From Raids to Dungeons, Guardians can start any mission with a fixed loot pool and begin farming for their god rolls.

However, each of these activities consists of an Exotic gear one way or the other. This is where luck comes in, which can be frustrating for some players. Be it a Raid or a Dungeon, players can't guarantee themselves an Exotic gear, except weapons tied to a seasonal quest.

DestinyTracker🌒 @destinytrack Weekly Rotating Dungeons will also be arriving in Season 17 of Destiny 2!



These weekly featured dungeons will be farmable and offer pinnacle rewards! Weekly Rotating Dungeons will also be arriving in Season 17 of Destiny 2!These weekly featured dungeons will be farmable and offer pinnacle rewards! https://t.co/ky0OgSAf1Q

Destiny 2 weapons such as Xenophage and Gjallarhorn were easily obtainable due to their quest. This has got players wondering if the newest Exotic Sword from the Duality Dungeon is farmable in some way. Unfortunately, that isn't the case.

All farmable and non-farmable gear in Destiny 2 (2022)

Both weapons and armor from Raids and Dungeons were time-gated on a weekly basis. Players had to run an activity to farm their god rolls and pinnacles before waiting a week for their return to the loot pool. However, on one of the TWABs from April 14, Bungie mentioned a massive change to the system.

Vow of the Disciple Raid (Image via Destiny 2)

Starting Season 17, players did see that the loot pool in each activity turned out to be farmable, but it was only for Legendary weapons. This means that gears such as Fatebringer from Templar encounters or Unforgiven Submachine Guns from Duality's Vault are 100% farmable.

Bungie mentioned the following:

"All lockouts on encounter rewards for Legendary gear are being removed, which means all Legendary drops in both Raids and Dungeons will be 100-percent farmable if you so choose."

Bungie Community Manager Liana Ruppert also commented on the Exotics, saying:

"The answer is no. We mentioned last month that it is the Legendary gear that is farmable."

Players can save a checkpoint for a specific encounter and run it countless times until they get the perks they want in Legendary gear. However, the same doesn't apply to Exotic equipment, as running the Caiatl encounter in Duality will only drop the same Legendary weapons, not the Exotic Sword.

Bungie also introduced the added benefit of getting pinnacle gear from completing one of these activities in any given week. This includes old activities from Year 2 to 4, such as Garden of Salvation, Deep Stone Crypt, Vault of Glass, Pit of Heresy, Prophecy, and Grasp of Avarice.

The Prophecy Dungeon from Year 2 is dropping pinnacle gear (Image via Destiny 2)

Since there is no easy way to get the latest Exotic from the Duality Dungeon, you can use a few methods to increase the drop rate. First, head to the Discerptor seal in the "Triumphs" tab. From there, look for three triumphs: Solo Thoughtstealer, Master Thoughstealer, and Mind Heist.

Both triumphs increase your chances of getting the Heartshadow Exotic Sword after completing them. Solo Thoughtstealer requires you to finish all the encounters of the Duality Dungeon solo.

This doesn't have to be flawless in any way. Master Thoughtstealer requires a fireteam to complete the Dungeon in Master difficulty.

Solo Thoughtstealer triumph in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Mind Heist triumph requires a player to collect all 12 Calus' Repressed memories within the Dungeon. The drop rate of the Heartshadow is purely based on luck, so even if the weapon doesn't drop after doing everything stated above, you will have to wait for a week to run the activity on your three characters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far