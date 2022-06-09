All Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted weapons and god rolls

The seventeenth season of Destiny 2 brought in a lot of gear, including weapons from different factions and armor pieces. However, similar to previous seasons, players can focus and acquire seasonal weapons from either the new activity or the seasonal vendor.

A total of six weapons have been introduced with Season of the Haunted, and all of them are either craftable or can be focused on using seasonal currency and Umbral engram. The following article lists all the weapons introduced with Season 17 and their god rolls.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Six seasonal weapons from Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted and their god rolls (2022)

1) Hollow Denial

Hollow Denial Legendary Trace Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Hollow Denial is a Legendary Trace Rifle introduced with the Season of the Haunted. Surprisingly, one of the two weapons in the game right now comes with the perk, "Killing Tally," a perk found in 21% Delirium from Year 2. You can unlock the craftable pattern for this weapon by leveling up five deepsight versions.

The best perks for Hollow Denial in PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Handling, and Range.

Tactical Battery for Range, Stability, and Reload Speed.

Adaptive Munitions for 500% increased damage against unmatched elemental shields.

Killing Tally for up to 30% increased damage with every kill.

Other perk combinations such as Surplus and Killing Tally, or Rangefinder and Swashbuckler are great perks for PvP.

2) Bump in the Night

Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher (Image via Destiny 2)

Bump in the Night is another Stasis Rocket Launcher issued for the second time in The Witch Queen expansion, after Palmyra-B. The weapon comes with decent perks that can dish out enough damage during the DPS phase or shut down Champion enemies.

The best perks in Bump in the Night for PvE are as follows:

Confined Launch for more Blast Radius and reduced Velocity.

High-Velocity Rounds for more speed on the projectile.

Auto-Loading Holster for reloading the weapon after the switch.

Vorpal Weapon for 10% increased damage to bosses.

Tracking Module and Chain Reaction can be a deadly combination for killing enemies and wiping out ads with shatter damage.

3) Tears of Contrition

Tears of Contrition Scout Rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Due to its low fire rate and high damage output, Tears of Contrition makes its presence known in both PvP and PvE. It is a Precision Framed weapon that sits in the Kinetic slot of the inventory. The best perks in Tears of Contrition for PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Handling.

Alloy Magazine for faster reloads with an empty magazine.

Auto-Loading Holster for reloading on stowing the weapon.

Explosive Payload for small explosive damage after landing a projectile on enemies.

The above combinations are best suited for Grandmasters while dealing with Champion enemies. Triple Tap and Fourth Time's the Charm are also some of the broken perks that can roll together, which can keep filling up the magazine with precision hits.

For PvP, No Distraction and Explosive Payload can be a decent combo for applying flinch and extra damage to opponents.

4) Nezarec's Whisper

Nezarec's Whisper as shown in the game (Image via Destiny 2)

Nezarec’s Whisper is the third Legendary Glaive introduced with Season 17, where players can either craft, focus on the Crown of Sorrow, or bind Vestiges in the Nightmare Harvester. The best perks for PvE in Nezarec's Whisper are as follows:

Low Impedance Windings for increased Range.

Swap Mag for an increase in the weapon's ready and stow speed.

Demolitionist for 20% Grenade Energy with each kill.

Adrenaline Junkie for 33% increased damage with each Grenade kill.

Sunbracer Warlock builds are greatly synergized with the mentioned perks, as players can pretty much spam their Grenade abilities and have increased damage to their Glaives at all times.

5) Firefright

Firefright Auto Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Firefright is a newly issued Kinetic Auto Rifle, which is a Precision Framed weapon. It fires at 450 RPM, meaning it deals more damage at an increased Range than most Auto Rifle archetypes in the game. The following are some of the perks players can pick up for PvE usage:

Fluted Barrel for increased Handling and Stability.

Flared Magwell for more Reload Speed and Stability.

Threat Detector for increased Reload, Stability, and Handling within 15m of an enemy.

Surrounded for 30% increased damage within proximity of three or more enemies.

Air Assault with Elemental Capacitor is a good combo for PvP.

6) Without Remorse

Without Remorse Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2)

Without Remorse is a Lightweight Framed Solar Shotgun, which is enough to spark up the PvP cells in the minds of players. However, this particular weapon comes with some unusual perks that can either make the weapon strong or completely useless.

The best perks in Without Remorse for PvE are as follows:

Full Choke for the tightened barrel.

Accurized Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Steady Hands for increased Handling of all weapons after kills.

Incandescent for applying scorch to nearby enemies on kill.

For PvP, players can go for Threat Detector and Elemental Capacitor with Full Choke and Accurized.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far